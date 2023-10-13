Redshirt freshman Fernando Mendoza got his first career start last week against Oregon State — only the second time this season a Cal quarterback played for the duration of a game. Originally heading into the year as a third-string option, Mendoza now gets a chance to light a fire under his offense.

Mendoza showed good signs of strong quarterback play last week, but this week presents a different and unique challenge. Playing at home is very different to playing at such a notoriously loud stadium, and Mendoza will need to make sure that he is more dialed in than ever before.

Tuesday, Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital emphasized the communication factor. He said that communication has to be “on point” to ensure that the offense, and especially Mendoza, doesn’t get rattled by a high quality Utah defense.