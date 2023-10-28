Cal’s young quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be getting his third-ever start in Saturday’s game against USC, with the first two coming against then-No. 15 Oregon State and then-No. 16 Utah the following week. With three ranked teams as his first three starts, Mendoza’s job is not easy by any means.

One crucial component of this blue and gold offense is Jeremiah Hunter, who saw plenty of targets under quarterback Sam Jackson V earlier in the season, but has since seen a diminishing number of touches with just three catches for 12 yards in the last two games.

“At Oregon State, he definitely had a lot of opportunities. However, personally, on my end, I wasn’t able to get him the ball. Like, the first play, I was throwing an out-route to him and I didn’t throw the best throw (due to) nerves and just other distractions as that’d be my first real throw of college football,” Mendoza said. “He’s a great player and I have all the respect for him and I think that he’s going to get the ball more in these upcoming games”

Another crucial component for Mendoza going forward, aside from continuing to diversify his distribution of the ball, will be managing the USC defensive line. The Bears’ offensive line will need to ensure that it is doing all it can to protect Mendoza against a team with three players in the top 10 for sacks in the Pac-12 this year in addition to being ranked eighth nationally in tackles for loss as a team.