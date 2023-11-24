This weekend’s matchup will also be the last regular-season game of the Pac-12 as it currently stands, scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. As the Bears prepare for an important game for many reasons this weekend, here are the top storylines ahead of the matchup.

Heading into its final game of the regular season, Cal is gearing up to face UCLA at the Rose Bowl Saturday. With a 5-6 record, the Bears have a must-win ahead of them this weekend — a sixth win would present them with bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019.

Aside from this being the last time in the foreseeable future that the Bears will face the Bruins, the matchup is also the final scheduled game of the Pac-12 as it currently stands. In a true Pac-12 After Dark matchup, the two schools will face each other at the Rose Bowl at the end of a full Saturday slate of games within the conference.

Following this season, the two schools will depart for new leagues, beginning in the 2023-24 academic year; UCLA, alongside USC, will be heading to the Big Ten, which was announced in the summer of 2022. Cal, with its fellow Bay Area rival in Stanford, will be departing for the ACC in the same year.

“It’s sad to see the Pac-12 come to an end. … The Pac-12 was an amazing conference, and no better way to finish it off than Pac-12 After Dark at the Rose Bowl. So, I know it’s going to be a great game and a great finishing statement to the Pac-12 regular season,” said Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza in a press conference Wednesday.

This, rather poetically, ends decades of deep and historic rivalries, not only between these two schools, but also in the conference more generally. Cal was one of the founding members of the conference, joining in 1915, with UCLA entering the conference in 1928. Since then, the two universities have faced each other 93 times, with the series currently at 58-34-1 in favor of the Bruins. UCLA has beaten Cal nine times out of the past 12 games between the two teams.