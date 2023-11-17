Big Game week is finally here, and the two Bay Area rivals are gearing up for the 126th edition of the annual showdown. Aside from the pure rivalry stakes, Cal (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) has bowl eligibility on the line with the next two weeks being must-win and also winnable games (with UCLA to follow next week.). Stanford (3-7, 2-6) is merely hoping to finish the season out on a high note and build some momentum heading into the offseason for first-year coach Troy Taylor. As the teams and fans alike gear up for the Big Game, here are the top storylines in play ...

Significance to the Bay Area community

As the oldest college rivalry out West, the Big Game is obviously a key pillar for the communities surrounding the two teams, including residents of the two cities, students and alumni alike. Coaches and players would be — and were — the first to admit just how much this game means to so many. “Geez, I don’t know if we have enough time to maybe give it its due,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said. “126 times the teams have lined up and played each other, so much history between the two institutions, the game, the acts, the people that have played in this game, how much it means to the communities. … It’s one of the greatest rivalries in college athletics and it’s humbling to be a part of it.” The coaching staff knows that, while it’s important to emphasize the significance of this game, they don't want the players letting emotions run too high, but they too know the stakes. “This game means so much to our community, to our program, to our university — they already know what’s at stake,” Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said. “[I’m] really focused on making sure that we’re attacking the game plan correctly and we’re preparing the right way, because I know when the ball is kicked off and the crowd and the atmosphere, I think the energy and emotion is going to run on high so it’s kind of up to the coaching staff to just make sure that we’re locked in.” The Cardinal lead the series 65-49-11, though the Bears have won the past two years. Last year’s game was one to remember for Cal fans as the Bears took the lead in the fourth quarter with a Jackson Sirmon scoop-and-score touchdown and stayed in the lead until the end of the game for a 27-20 win.

Stanford struggling at QB

Stanford has had its share of issues this season — as have the Bears — but one issue in particular could be big for the Cardinal this weekend: Quarterback Ashton Daniels has been struggling with injury and may not be fully ready to go come Saturday. Daniels has passed for 1,907 yards, 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions through 10 games. Justin Lamson, the Cardinal’s backup quarterback, has appeared in nine of Stanford’s games this season, but the sophomore has completed just under 40% of his passing attempts. While Lamson hasn’t had any passing touchdowns, he is the team’s lead rusher with 246 yards on the ground on 108 carries, with four rushing touchdowns. While Cal may not be able to prepare for a specific quarterback, Wilcox said the team will be game-planning based on film and Stanford’s previous games. “I don’t know that anybody knows until the game starts other than them,” Wilcox said about Stanford’s starting quarterback. “We’ll use the tape to prepare the best we can, also knowing that there’s going to be some things that we haven’t seen on tape, likely, that we’ll have to adjust to. And, regardless of who plays, they have different options at quarterback depending on who’s healthy.”

Bears defense needs to set the tone

Cal’s defense made some big plays in the Bears’ game against Washington State last week, namely scoring two defensive touchdowns and coming up with some key stops and even a last-minute interception. Much of the defense is led by some young players on this Cal team, including linebackers Kaleb Elarms-Orr and Cade Uluave. Uluave was tied Patrick McMorris for the team lead with 9 tackles last week and won Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors for his performance. The freshman scored a touchdown, had two fumble recoveries and an interception to seal the Bears’ win. Last week against the Cougars, the Bears had six sacks, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles. After stumbling in the middle of the season, defensive production needs to continue for Cal to beat the Cardinal — and a shot to reach bowl eligibility. “There’s not a lot of opportunities to get great pass rushes -- the ball comes out quickly, the quarterbacks are hard to get on the ground. So that’s one of those things that, you know, you hear people taking a hammer to a rock and you just have to keep pounding the rock,” defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said. “That’s kind of the same thing (with) rushing the quarterback. You just have to keep doing it and you don’t know when that one is going to finally break free and be an impactful play.”

Offense finding itself with Fernando Mendoza, Jaydn Ott

The Cal offense has gelled a lot more under redshirt freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who became the team’s starting signal-caller in Week 6 and has kept the job ever since. Mendoza got his first win against Washington State last week, after playing four ranked teams in his first four career starts. Mendoza threw for 150 yards against the Cougars last week, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The freshman went 14-21 for a 66.7% completion rate -- his highest of the season so far. Spavital noted Tuesday that the offense has finally begun to establish an offensive identity, and the Bears will look to continue that Saturday. That, of course, still starts with star running back Jaydn Ott. Especially with some significant injuries in that room this season, it will be down to Ott to continue to lead this team, alongside with Mendoza, throughout the rest of the season. Last week, Ott surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season (1,016 and 10 TDs on 5.9 yards per carry), with two games still left to go. Ott shouldered a big workload vs. Washington State with 27 carries -- his second-most of the season -- for 127 yards and a TD (plus a receiving TD), and it sounds like he is in line for another high-volume day Saturday. “We’re going to have to rely on him again this week, and he understands that and takes a lot of pride in making sure that his body is ready to go, because the running back position in our offense takes a lot of hits,” Spavital said about Ott. “At the end of the day we got the Big Game this week and he’s going to have to put everything on the line again and he’s going to have to go a lot more than we expected him to do but he’s ready for the challenge.”

Bears feeding off bowl game potential