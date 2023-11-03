The Bears have been steadily relying on their run game and — and more specifically on star sophomore Jaydn Ott. Even with some injury problems this season, Ott already has 754 yards on 125 carries this year and looks to continue making waves in the conference; he currently leads the Pac-12 in yards per game with just over 100.

The running back room, however, has been seeing considerable injury problems this year. Ott’s backup and a key playmaker in his own right, Isaiah Ifanse, has been crucial for the Bears when Ott has been out. However, with him leaving last week’s game, Cal had to resort to its third-, fourth- and fifth-string running backs against USC.

“Obviously, at that position, we’re a bit banged up and we’ve kind of needed everybody in that room. If you look back even to spring, the numbers of backs that we have on the roster is kind of large and the number of guys that have played is pretty significant, so everybody’s gotten their opportunity,” said Cal head coach Justin Wilcox Tuesday.