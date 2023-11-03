Top storylines: Bears looking to get on track against No. 6 Oregon
The Bears prepare to face the Ducks for their fourth ranked opponent in a row and this is not looking to be an easy feat. No. 6 Oregon (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) has put up steady and complete performances for the past few weeks, while Cal (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) is on a three-game losing streak.
As these two teams get ready to play each other for one last time in the Pac-12 Conference, here are the top storylines ahead of the matchup.
Keeping an eye out on Cal’s run game
The Bears have been steadily relying on their run game and — and more specifically on star sophomore Jaydn Ott. Even with some injury problems this season, Ott already has 754 yards on 125 carries this year and looks to continue making waves in the conference; he currently leads the Pac-12 in yards per game with just over 100.
The running back room, however, has been seeing considerable injury problems this year. Ott’s backup and a key playmaker in his own right, Isaiah Ifanse, has been crucial for the Bears when Ott has been out. However, with him leaving last week’s game, Cal had to resort to its third-, fourth- and fifth-string running backs against USC.
“Obviously, at that position, we’re a bit banged up and we’ve kind of needed everybody in that room. If you look back even to spring, the numbers of backs that we have on the roster is kind of large and the number of guys that have played is pretty significant, so everybody’s gotten their opportunity,” said Cal head coach Justin Wilcox Tuesday.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news