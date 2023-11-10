As Cal (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) looks to its final home game of the season — and the last Pac-12 matchup at home — the Bears hope to capitalize on a weakened Washington State (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) squad. Here are the top storylines for the upcoming matchup.

The Bears have gotten through their slate of ranked opponents — albeit without a win — and now turn their attention to Washington State. Both teams have experienced difficulties in recent weeks, and head into the upcoming matchup with losing streaks: a four games for the Bears and a five-game losing streak for the Cougars.

For the last few weeks, especially when playing on the road, Cal has struggled to get an offensive rhythm going. While it’s true that the rhythm seems to have improved under new starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the team has still often struggled on the offensive side of the ball.

Since Mendoza has been at the helm of this offense, the team has done better at home. Mendoza has thrown for 500 yards in his two home games, but just 326 in the two games away from California Memorial Stadium. Granted, the Bears faced top-notch defenses in Oregon and Utah on the road in the past four weeks, but Mendoza still said that the offense is helped by the home atmosphere.

“I believe that our fans and our environment helps a lot, however I believe it is a small sample size, playing Utah and Oregon, which have both been really hostile environments and, I believe, the top-two Pac-12 defenses by a large margin,” Mendoza said Wednesday. “At home, it seems that we get in a rhythm and I’m looking forward to gaining a rhythm away.”

More generally, as Mendoza and Cal head coach Justin Wilcox have both pointed out, the key to the Bears’ offensive rhythm lies in getting a first down, especially in this tempo offense. In media availability Tuesday, Wilcox emphasized that the offense needs to be more efficient and converting on critical third and fourth downs.

Against struggling Washington State, it will be crucial for Cal to capitalize on its rhythm and continue to have strong offensive production at home. Perhaps more importantly, it is key for the Bears to stay in control of the ball and avoid turnovers; Cal’s opponents have gained 82 points off turnovers this season, while the Bears have just 51 in that category.

“Our biggest enemy isn’t the opposing defense, it’s ourselves and how we can stop ourselves by going three-and-out and as a tempo offense, you don’t want to tempo a three-and-out and get the defense back on the field very quickly,” Mendoza said. “When we get that first first down, that drive has an exponential increase in its success rate.”