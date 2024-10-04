Top list emerges for 2026 four-star quarterback Luke Fahey

Advertisement

in other news

Four-star Cal QB commit Jaron Sagapolutele talks impact of Oregon offer

Four-star Cal QB commit Jaron Sagapolutele talks impact of Oregon offer

The 2025 recruit has been committed to the Bears since July but has recently seen his recruitment pick up again.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Adam Gorney
ACC announces daytime kickoff for Cal's matchup at Pitt

ACC announces daytime kickoff for Cal's matchup at Pitt

The matchup will mark the sixth meeting all-time for the two teams.

Premium contentForums content
 • Matt Moreno
Cal to host ESPN College Gameday ahead of Week 6 matchup with Miami

Cal to host ESPN College Gameday ahead of Week 6 matchup with Miami

The Bears have never hosted the weekly national preview show.

Premium contentForums content
 • Matt Moreno
PODCAST: Assessing Cal's season so far in the bye week

PODCAST: Assessing Cal's season so far in the bye week

Breaking down what we've learned through the first four games as the Bears prepare to face Miami after the bye week.

 • Staff
Riordan senior athlete recruit John Tofi, Jr. commits to Cal

Riordan senior athlete recruit John Tofi, Jr. commits to Cal

The versatile prospect from San Francisco will play outside linebacker for the Bears next year.

Premium content
 • Matt Moreno

in other news

Four-star Cal QB commit Jaron Sagapolutele talks impact of Oregon offer

Four-star Cal QB commit Jaron Sagapolutele talks impact of Oregon offer

The 2025 recruit has been committed to the Bears since July but has recently seen his recruitment pick up again.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Adam Gorney
ACC announces daytime kickoff for Cal's matchup at Pitt

ACC announces daytime kickoff for Cal's matchup at Pitt

The matchup will mark the sixth meeting all-time for the two teams.

Premium contentForums content
 • Matt Moreno
Cal to host ESPN College Gameday ahead of Week 6 matchup with Miami

Cal to host ESPN College Gameday ahead of Week 6 matchup with Miami

The Bears have never hosted the weekly national preview show.

Premium contentForums content
 • Matt Moreno
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 4, 2024
Top list emerges for 2026 four-star quarterback Luke Fahey
circle avatar
Adam Gorney  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
Twitter
@adamgorney
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement