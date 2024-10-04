Advertisement
Four-star Cal QB commit Jaron Sagapolutele talks impact of Oregon offer
The 2025 recruit has been committed to the Bears since July but has recently seen his recruitment pick up again.
• Adam Gorney
ACC announces daytime kickoff for Cal's matchup at Pitt
The matchup will mark the sixth meeting all-time for the two teams.
• Matt Moreno
Cal to host ESPN College Gameday ahead of Week 6 matchup with Miami
The Bears have never hosted the weekly national preview show.
• Matt Moreno
PODCAST: Assessing Cal's season so far in the bye week
Breaking down what we've learned through the first four games as the Bears prepare to face Miami after the bye week.
• Staff
Riordan senior athlete recruit John Tofi, Jr. commits to Cal
The versatile prospect from San Francisco will play outside linebacker for the Bears next year.
• Matt Moreno
• Adam Gorney
• Matt Moreno
Top list emerges for 2026 four-star quarterback Luke Fahey
