What are things to watch out for in Fall football camp?

I will have a ton on this to come, but there's a few main areas that should be a point of focus going into the fall:

- QB Competition: In my mind it's Bowers vs. the field

- TE integration: McMorris, Hudson, Reinwald, and Wells all return, but now you add in grad transfer Ian Bunting and intriguing freshman McCallan Castles

- DL Combination: Luc Bequette's the one starter that cemented his role, who ends up at the two spots next to him is worth seeing

- Development of Cam Bynum: Watching him in the spring made me think that Cal has a star on their hands

- Kicking battle: Who wins and how well do they perform?

- True freshman: Who comes out of the gate strong and exceeds expectations by playing early, like Reinwald and Jeremiah Hawkins a year ago

Are football recruits saying anything different about how Wilcox + staff have approached recruiting versus the former staff?

One of the biggest things I've seen is cross-pollination, coaches who don't necessarily coach a position making sure to take the time to talk to a recruit. When there have been visits during camps that I've attended, you see every coach going over to introduce themselves. I even saw new AD Jim Knowlton going over to one recruit to say hello. Every school claims to have a family atmosphere, and it's something that's obvious to do, but in the past, coaching staffs haven't been like that everywhere. It shows an environment where people are comfortable with each other and want to know their players.

An example of that helping is with Burl Toler, who kept in touch with Wilcox after his time at Cal, where he interacted with Wilcox despite the fact that Wilcox was the linebackers coach and Toler was a wideout. That connection got him a job over a decade later. That's the kind of thing they want to build, relationship-wise

Trace, it seems like every year a couple of guys come out of nowhere to contribute to the team during the season. Often these guys are making some noise during practices, but their playing time is blocked off by tenured starters. I remember watching Patrick Laird make a lot of winning plays in practice, but he only broke out in real games after injuries to the veterans opened up the opportunity for him to shine. Trevor Davis terrorized starting CBs when he was with the scout team during his redshirt season. Other guys like Bug Rivera and Ashtyn Davis also flashed in practices long before they got a chance to make plays with the lights on.

Who are some of those guys on this current roster who have caught your eye during drills and scrimmages, even though they're not high on the depth chart? Who should we be on the look out for, given that most of us can't regularly attend practices?

I think this is a fantastic question first and foremost.

Anyhow, I have a few answers for this that I have to put a bunch of caveats on.

- I feel like I've talked about Taariq Johnson a lot, and that's because he didn't have the tenured starters to deal with this spring, because they were injured or out. I'd place him in this category if it weren't for the circumstances.

- In a similar fashion to Laird, Alex Netherda impressed this spring with his agility in small spaces. He's walled off by people ahead of him, but like Laird, his biggest impact could be on special teams. People have to remember that Laird's first big play was recovering a season opening onside kick against Hawaii in 2016.

- That said, at running back, Derrick Clark impressed me during the spring with his explosiveness. He could be more of a player than you'd think.

- Defensively, Tevin Paul's stood out to me since he was a true freshman in 2016. When they did intra-team scrimmages, Paul would get in the backfield relatively frequently, and we saw flashes of that in the game against Washington this past year. He wasn't as healthy this spring, but I could see him taking the other starting DE spot this season.

- Just from a physical perspective, Malik Psalms stands out, just because he's jacked, looking bigger than a year ago, and is super athletic (best broad jump on the team). I like how he's been used as a hybrid guy, and he's talked about knowing the defense to the point where he can switch zone responsibilities and be fine.

Will the TE be used with much frequency as a pass catcher?

From what I saw during the spring, absolutely. There's a glut of tight ends, and guys like Ray Hudson, Gavin Reinwald, and McCallan Castles are all able pass catchers from the spot. Kyle Wells had a few more passes thrown his way in the spring, and while the production from Ian Bunting wasn't there at Michigan, he's 6'7" and a massive target for Ross Bowers and company.

Will this year's WR's be effective blockers, so that we can run a viable quick out to the flat or bubble screen?

Grad transfer Moe Ways has been lauded for his blocking ability on the outside, and Kanawai Noa has demonstrated some blocking ability as well. I'm not sure how many screens they'll really run in that regard. There's plenty of ways to get guys open in the flat besides screens, with clear-out routes to get an out-route underneath or RB swing open.

Will our red zone offense will be significantly better?

For the most part, red-zone offense improved for Cal as the season went on in 2017. It wasn't where it needed to be, but there's a few factors that lead me to believe it'll improve.

- More pieces to work with, in TEs and the like, lead to more creativity and flexibility in formations. More TEs usually means you can run better in short yardage, which will help in that regard. Having big red-zone targets helps there too.

- Having a quarterback with more experience, like Ross Bowers has now, helps in that regard.

- Offensive line development, returning every start from a year ago, helps the run game out a ton, as the linemen have gotten more in-sync in their zone blocking scheme