As he wrapped up his Cal official visit Sunday, three-star safety Dayton "Dayday" Aupiu told Golden Bear Report and other media that he was planning a July 4 commitment announcement.

Instead, he pledged his commitment to the Golden Bears on Monday morning.

Aupiu, from Pacifica High School in Oxnard, is the second public commitment to come from the Bears' big recruiting weekend while at least two more have been teased on Twitter.

"What made me commit to Cal is the way they develop DBs and what they could do with my skill," he told Golden Bear Report immediately after posting the announcement.