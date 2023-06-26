Three-star safety Dayday Aupiu commits to Cal a day after official visit
As he wrapped up his Cal official visit Sunday, three-star safety Dayton "Dayday" Aupiu told Golden Bear Report and other media that he was planning a July 4 commitment announcement.
Instead, he pledged his commitment to the Golden Bears on Monday morning.
Aupiu, from Pacifica High School in Oxnard, is the second public commitment to come from the Bears' big recruiting weekend while at least two more have been teased on Twitter.
"What made me commit to Cal is the way they develop DBs and what they could do with my skill," he told Golden Bear Report immediately after posting the announcement.
Indeed, that was what Aupiu emphasized coming off his visit Sunday after earlier official visits to Arizona and Utah, as he talked about his conversations with Bears DB coaches Tre Watson and Terrence Brown.
"I had a great time with all the coaches and getting along with all the players. ... One thing that stood out to me was the DB coaches and the way they teach the game," he told our Matt Moreno.
"... It was good, it gave me a feel. They gave me a feel of how it would be if I was out there just for the last couple days."
Aupiu is the eighth Class of 2024 commitment for Cal and the sixth of June. He's the second defensive back, along with fellow three-star safety Brooklyn Cheek.
Aupiu joins three-star running back Jamaal Wiley as fresh commitments coming off the big recruiting weekend, which featured seven uncommitted targets.