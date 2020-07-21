Cal has put three more players onto watchlists this offseason, as Camryn Bynum, Kuony Deng, and Jake Curhan have made it onto the Thorpe Award watch list, the Butkus Award watch list, and the Outland Trophy watch list respectively.

The Thorpe Award, for the best defensive back in the country, is the second watchlist Bynum has made this offseason, along with one for the Bednarik Award. Bynum is one of 49 players on the watchlist, including six Pac-12 defensive backs, to make the watchlist. Career Stats for Bynum: 169 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss (-13 yards), 0.5 sacks (-5 yards), five interceptions, 27 pass breakups and 32 passes defended in 38 games played (38 starts)

Deng was one of 51 players put on the watch list for the Butkus Award, as Evan Weaver made the watch list for the award a year ago and was a finalist for the award honoring the nation's top linebacker. Deng was one of eight Pac-12 linebackers to make the watch list, after the redshirt senior made the Bednarik watch list last week. Career Stats for Deng: 119 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss (-27 yards), 3.0 sacks (-12 yards), eight pass breakups, eight passes defended, five quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery in 13 games started.