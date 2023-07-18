Linebacker Jackson Sirmon has been one of the Pac-12's most productive linebackers the last two seasons and that was recognized in the preseason all-conference voting.

Sirmon was one of three linebackers -- and the lone Cal player -- named preseason first-team All-Pac-12, as the conference released the results of the media vote Tuesday.

Running back Jaydn Ott and safety Craig Woodson earned the honors.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter, offensive linemen Matthew Cindric and Sioape Vatikani, defensive lineman Brett Johnson, defensive backs Jeremiah Earby and Patrick McMorris and punter Lachlan Wilson were honorabe mentions.

Sirmon totaled a career-high 124 tackles and 3.5 sacks with an interception and forced fumble last year.

Ott rushed for 897 yards and 8 touchdowns as a freshman last season -- including 274 yards and 3 touchdowns vs. Arizona last September -- and also had 46 receptions for 321 yards and 3 TDS.

And Woodson had 76 tackles, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble.