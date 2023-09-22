With that said, here are the top storylines heading into Saturday night ...

This kicks off the Pac-12 farewell tour, but beyond sentimentality, the Bears need to score some upsets if they're going to manage a successful season.

The Golden Bears (2-1) and Huskies (3-0) are also meeting for what will likely be the final time in quite a while as Cal moves to the ACC and Washington to the Big Ten next year.

Seven of Cal's nine Pac-12 opponents are presently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, starting with No. 8 Washington on the road in Seattle on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN).

TCU transfer Sam Jackson V started against Idaho last week, but the Cal coach have held off on publicly naming a starting quarterback for Saturday against No. 8-ranked Washington this weekend, having Jackson once again battle with NC State transfer Ben Finley throughout the week.

After Jackson was injured Week 1, Finley put up an impressive performance, throwing for 289 yards and one touchdown, which earned him the starting job against Auburn the next week.

But when the Bears couldn't move the ball, Finley was benched for Jackson, who led a touchdown drive immediately upon taking over.

While the Bears started slow last week against Idaho, Jackson accounted for three touchdowns -- two passing and one rushing.

Still, the evaluation continues and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital talked this week about what Finley has showed him in his time this season.

“[I] love how he entered the game on a fourth-down-and-4 and threw a slant out there to [Jeremiah Hunter] without even warming up and then continuing to check a play and throw a deep ball to Taj Davis down there,” Spavital said of Finley’s performance at North Texas.

Against a powerhouse rival like Washington, Finley’s ability to throw downfield may just be what Cal needs. The Cal coaching staff talked about needing to increase the amount of explosive plays, and playing Finley might give the Bears an opportunity to gain more yards per play in the air, as opposed to opting for the run game.

While Finley brings a certain amount of composure and confidence to the pocket, Jackson brings the ability to rush for a first down — or even a touchdown.

“As you all can see on the tape, I’m pretty elusive and I can make a lot of things happen with my legs. And I think that’s the biggest difference between me and Ben,” Jackson said. “We’re both good passers, I just think that with my legs I have more ability. That’s pretty much the difference. … I just think that the playmaking ability with our legs is kind of different.”

Ultimately, the only opinion that matters is that of Spavital and head coach Justin Wilcox.

Whoever plays this Saturday -- be it one, the other or both -- will have a pivotal showcase to help the coaches decide on a more steady quarterback plan for the rest of the season.