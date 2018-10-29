I. Intro

Looks like bowl is back on the menu, Bears.

After fretting for weeks about the rapidly tightening schedule math – which would require two upsets out of five – the Cal football team are now knocking on the doorstep of postseason play, halfway to completing a Herculean task after they took down #15 Washington in a 60 minute rock fight.

It was, if nothing else, a necessary reminder of what this team has largely, and will continue to be like under Justin Wilcox – for the moment outmanned, but almost never outplanned. In the last month, though, there had been too many strikes against the latter, and as a (fair) result, some of the shine of Wilcox’s first season was starting to wear off, so getting a second win over a ranked team in as many seasons – something that Sonny Dykes did not do until toppling #11 Texas in his fourth campaign – was a necessary, thrilling panacea for the fanbase’s growing grumbles.

And now, the possibilities ahead are nearly endless, with nearly every permutation of wins or nonwins imaginable.

They could win out against a down USC team, a Colorado squad that slipped up badly this week and could spiral, a WSU offense they dismantled last year, and hosting rival Stanford.

They could lose out against a USC team that will probably have fired Clay Helton before we can pounce on him, a Colorado squad that’s feisty as hell, a revived WSU team looking for payback after last year (and is already double digit favorites ahead of next weekend), plus a Stanford group that still presents some matchup issues.

Granted, going 0-4 would be an unacceptable and deeply disappointing season result, but that still feels possible, albeit unlikely.

Either case is still on the table at this point, not to mention everything in between.

The bigger takeaway – besides the one that Evan Weaver had to seal the game, that is – should be that there are possibilities at all ahead of us, after we thought the season nearly dead; which means, that there should be an interesting month of football ahead, regardless.

II. Some Observations I Made While Watching the Game 30 Feet Away Through a Window At A Golf Club Where One Of My Best Friends Was Getting Married on Saturday

When Evan Weaver picked off Haener, the wedding ceremonies had finished already – we had all retreated to the patio of the Loma Club for drinks and mingling, while the wedding party took photos – so I found myself camped out in front of a window, peering into the clubhouse that the game was airing on.

(Dallas, the groom and a huge Cal fan himself, made sure of this arrangement on his big day.)

Why I was not inside, was due to a sign that roped off said clubhouse, where food and the wedding party were both being prepared and such, but that’s neither here nor there.

So, back to Weaver, who dropped back into zone in the middle of the field, and leapt with all his played-center-field-in-high-school athleticism for what would eventually game-winning margin.

Two things happened.

One, I turned around and screamed “LET’S GO” to no one in particular, but in a volume wildly inappropriate for the occasion. Everyone looks. Even my girlfriend Alli, who has been both loving and understanding enough to let me stand off in the corner alone.

Dallas’ dad comes over to me to check what happened, cracking a joke about how he understood my excitement because we had so few opportunities to do so.

I grimly nod.

Two, I did all this before I even saw that he made it to the end zone, assuming that he was tackled. I can only imagine how much more embarrassing my reaction would have been had I actually saw the score.

By the time the game reached the fourth quarter, though, Dallas had finally returned and let me into the clubhouse, so we all celebrated and hugged together as the clock ran out.

It was a beautiful, beautiful win, regardless of how ugly the struggle to get there. -- And it was, ugly -- #Earned, in every fashion. This win was then referenced no less than four times during the toasts, during which myself and Josh Toyofuku proudly led a “Go Bears on three, one two three, Go Bears”.

And also, Dallas needs to get married every week. It’s the law. Sorry, bud.

III. Okay, But Like, Really Limited Observations I Made While Watching the Game 30 Feet Away Through a Window At A Golf Club Where One of My Best Friends Was Getting Married on Saturday

Next week’s game should see us back to normal length and depth of column. For now, hopefully this suffices!

The gameplan on defense was perfect – bring pressure against a very marginal group of skill position players, who they would then dare to beat them.

Consider, then, the following, as UW had:

- Only four passing plays of 15+ yards

- A YPA of 6.36

- One run of 10+ yards on 33 attempts

- An average of 3.2 yards on first down – huge because it consistently put them behind schedule for long 2nd and 3rds

- Its worst PFF graded passing game as a team this season

- Allowed, per PFF, 13 Pressures, 11 Hurries, 1 hit, 1 sack on 31 dropbacks. (I know the official stats say two sacks, but minor discrepancies do happen when relying on human judgment. Anyone who’s seen scorers do assists know this.)

It worked. The Bears bled them out, led by a resurgent Weaver and running mate Jordan Kunaszyk, plus clutch plays from both Ashtyn Davis and Cam Bynum.

There are no less than five future NFL players on this defense right now, and they are real. This group is legit. Believe it. It was one thing to be doing this to UNC and BYU, neither of whom are good, but this is a truly, gritty group of players to hold down Oregon – which scored only 28 offensive points against them – and now Washington, too.

They won every category identified pre-game as necessary – moving the ball enough, creating a few extra possessions, and for the love of god, pressuring Jake Browning, whose iffy arm strength doesn’t make him a passing threat if moved out of the pocket or backpedaling. (He ran a few times for first downs, but that was a small price to pay.)

On offense, the gameplan was extremely conservative, as it should have been with the personnel available. They made enough plays to win and never did anything to jeopardize that, which is all that you can ask for. The Bears didn’t quite dominate up front and did get beat themselves – UW rolled up 9 TFLs and 4 sacks – but when it came down to it, there was just enough together to get the yards for the win.

This is the style of game the Bears need to play under Wilcox at the moment, at least until the future gamebreakers are in place. There’s also nothing particularly wrong with such a plan either, despite it being a dramatic shift from what we saw with Dykes.

IV. Advanced Stats