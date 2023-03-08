The most compelling storylines by position as Cal starts spring practice
Cal coach Justin Wilcox didn't expend any extra words when asked this week what he hopes to accomplish as the Golden Bears open spring practice Wednesday.
"Get better at football so we can win more games in the fall," he said. "That's what we've got to do. We've got to get better playing football."
It's a fair assessment, of course, after the 4-8 finish last year, but there are plenty more specific storylines under the umbrella of that overall pursuit.
Here's an overview of what to watch for this spring at each position for the Bears.
Quarterback
Well, this one is obvious. TCU transfer Sam Jackson V takes the reins at quarterback and really becomes the fulcrum of a new approach for Cal offensively, as the Bears seem just as excited about his running ability as his strong arm.
"During the workouts, he's a very, very athletic guy, quick twitch. He's eager, as are we, to get out on the field and start playing," Wilcox said. "... He's a real sharp kid, too. You can tell. Pretty quiet, he's brand new, he hasn't been here that long, so kind of learning his way around. But I think he's a very talented athlete -- there's no doubt about that -- and he's a sharp kid."
With Cal keeping spring practices open to reporters and fans, there should be plenty to learn about how the offense is going to be built around Jackson's dual-threat abilities and how ready he is for the role after sitting the last two seasons at TCU behind 2022 Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan.
With only two scholarship QBs on the roster, Jackson and redshirt freshman Fernando Mendoza will be very busy this spring.
Running back
As Byron Cardwell put it, Cal has "two alphas" in the backfield now with he and Jaydn Ott, not to mention another former four-star prospect in Justin Williams-Thomas, who transferred in after getting just 11 carries as a freshman at Tennessee.
Cardwell averaged 6.8 yards per carry (417 yards) as a freshman at Oregon in 2021 before injury and a new coaching staff with their own preferences led him to play in just two games last season before redshirting. He comes to Cal looking to remind everyone why he was considered one of the top young talents in the conference just a couple years ago.
Meanwhile, Ott is the established star for the Bears, coming off a true freshman season in which he finished with 897 rushing yards, 321 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns. He said he expects even more from himself in 2023.
It should be fun to watch how those backs complement each other in this new offense.
Wide receiver
Losing J.Michael Sturdivant (65 catches for 755 yards and 7 TDs last year) as a transfer to UCLA hurt, but the cupboard is far from bare at wide receiver.
Junior Jeremiah Hunter had a breakout season last fall with 60 catches for 965 yards and 5 TDs, while Mavin Anderson started to emerge as a young talent with 37 receptions for 372 yards and 3 TDs.
The intrigue this spring, though, is for the newcomer.
Brian Hightower was a four-star Rivals250 prospect way back in the 2018 recruiting class and has had a well traveled college career through Miami, Illinois and now Cal. He had his best season last year with 37 receptions for 452 yards and 2 TDs and will try to carve out a bigger role for himself with the Bears.
With receivers Mason Starling, Mason Mangum and Tommy Christakos all sidelined this spring with injury, there should be abundant opportunities for everyone else to make their mark and build chemistry with Jackson. (JUCO WR addition Marquis Montgomery is set to join the team this summer and is not here for spring).
