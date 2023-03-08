Click the image to take advantage of this special offer!

Cal coach Justin Wilcox didn't expend any extra words when asked this week what he hopes to accomplish as the Golden Bears open spring practice Wednesday. "Get better at football so we can win more games in the fall," he said. "That's what we've got to do. We've got to get better playing football." It's a fair assessment, of course, after the 4-8 finish last year, but there are plenty more specific storylines under the umbrella of that overall pursuit. Here's an overview of what to watch for this spring at each position for the Bears.

Sam Jackson V. (AP)

Quarterback Well, this one is obvious. TCU transfer Sam Jackson V takes the reins at quarterback and really becomes the fulcrum of a new approach for Cal offensively, as the Bears seem just as excited about his running ability as his strong arm. "During the workouts, he's a very, very athletic guy, quick twitch. He's eager, as are we, to get out on the field and start playing," Wilcox said. "... He's a real sharp kid, too. You can tell. Pretty quiet, he's brand new, he hasn't been here that long, so kind of learning his way around. But I think he's a very talented athlete -- there's no doubt about that -- and he's a sharp kid." With Cal keeping spring practices open to reporters and fans, there should be plenty to learn about how the offense is going to be built around Jackson's dual-threat abilities and how ready he is for the role after sitting the last two seasons at TCU behind 2022 Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan. With only two scholarship QBs on the roster, Jackson and redshirt freshman Fernando Mendoza will be very busy this spring.

Jaydn Ott. (Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Images)

Running back

As Byron Cardwell put it, Cal has "two alphas" in the backfield now with he and Jaydn Ott, not to mention another former four-star prospect in Justin Williams-Thomas, who transferred in after getting just 11 carries as a freshman at Tennessee. Cardwell averaged 6.8 yards per carry (417 yards) as a freshman at Oregon in 2021 before injury and a new coaching staff with their own preferences led him to play in just two games last season before redshirting. He comes to Cal looking to remind everyone why he was considered one of the top young talents in the conference just a couple years ago. Meanwhile, Ott is the established star for the Bears, coming off a true freshman season in which he finished with 897 rushing yards, 321 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns. He said he expects even more from himself in 2023. It should be fun to watch how those backs complement each other in this new offense.

Mavin Anderson. (AP)