The latest reports and buzz on the future of the Pac-12, more realignment
It has been almost 30 years, going back to the Southwest Conference’s dissolution in 1996, that one of college football’s major conferences has vanished.
Depending on a few key decisions from important players in the game of conference realignment, we might see it again this week.
Following USC and UCLA’s announced departures to the Big Ten last year and Colorado’s announced move back to the Big 12 last week, the Pac-12 is in a precarious and dire position, with many of the league’s nine remaining members reportedly exploring exit strategies.
Long thought to be the Pac-12’s most valuable remaining properties after the Los Angeles schools left, Oregon and Washington are waiting by as the Big Ten mulls further expansion.
Yahoo! Sports’ Dan Wetzel reported Wednesday that Big Ten presidents had begun “exploratory discussions on expansion” in light of the uncertainty engulfing the Pac-12. If the soon-to-be 16-member conference added two schools, it would be the Ducks and Huskies, but a possibility remained that it could add Stanford and Cal, as well.
While Wetzel reported those discussions were “in the very early stages,” that process has started to accelerate.
On Thursday morning, Big Ten presidents authorized conference commissioner Tony Petitti to explore expansion and bring them back more information on Oregon and Washington, according to an ESPN report.
Roadblocks to such a seismic move remain. According to various reports, if the Big Ten chooses to add schools, its newest members will receive a fraction of the media rights payout its conference mates get, with Wetzel noting it could be “maybe 50 to 60 percent.” Big Ten leadership, according to Wetzel, is also hesitant about further raiding the Pac-12 unless the league continues to deteriorate. If the nine schools left stick together – and potentially add institutions like San Diego State – the Big Ten is likely to stick at 16 and wait.
It’s a viable path to survival for the Pac-12, but there’s one problem – the Big Ten isn’t its only external threat.
For months, the so-called “Four Corners schools” – Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah – had been linked to the Big 12 and with the Buffs now gone, there’s increased attention on whether the other three will join them.
Earlier this week, the Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees both Arizona and Arizona State, discussed a potential move in a private executive session on Tuesday. Given that shared governance, there’s some thought that the Arizona schools’ futures are bound together. In June, and in response to a question on whether the two universities could be split, Arizona president Robert Robbins said the Wildcats can make a decision to leave without the Sun Devils but added that such a scenario would be “unlikely.”
Additionally, as Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger noted earlier this week, Arizona State president Michael Crow, who wields significant power in the state and with the board of regents, has been one of the Pac-12’s most vocal public supporters.
Ultimately, that influence may only mean so much given the Pac-12’s struggles to land a lucrative new television contract.
On Tuesday, league commissioner George Kliavkoff presented conference executives with a potential deal in which a streaming service, Apple, would be the primary rights-holder, with an annual distribution per school that is less than the Big 12’s, Dellenger reported. Given the overwhelming importance of media rights deals in the annual payout schools receive from their conference, university presidents and athletic directors mulling a move out of the Pac-12 may have no other choice than to leave.
If those schools depart for the Big 12, it would ease the minds of Big Ten leadership to add more Pac-12 schools. Even if the Big Ten doesn’t expand to 20 with Stanford and Cal, its potential acquisitions of Washington and Oregon would bring the Pac-12 down to just four remaining members, well below the NCAA minimum of seven.
It’s a fast-developing situation that could be decided quickly, with longtime Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner noting he expects the future of the league to be “determined in the next 24-36 hours.”
“If anyone follows Colorado,” an administrative source told Dellenger “that thing is standing on a knife’s edge.”