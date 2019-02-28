The Cal 2020 Big Board 1.1: RBs, WRs and TEs
The skill positions have been a point of contention in past classes, mainly at the wide receiver and tight end positions, where the Bears are looking for a handful of prospects. First, we're lookin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news