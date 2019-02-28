Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-28 14:51:30 -0600') }} football Edit

The Cal 2020 Big Board 1.1: RBs, WRs and TEs

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

The skill positions have been a point of contention in past classes, mainly at the wide receiver and tight end positions, where the Bears are looking for a handful of prospects. First, we're lookin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}