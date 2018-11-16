Cal Athletics announced that the Big Game, originally scheduled for Saturday at 4:30, has been postponed until Saturday December 1st, at 12 PM due to air quality issues. The Air Quality Index in the Bay Area had steadily held over 200, the threshold where the NCAA recommends thinking about cancelling games. While the AQI was forecasted to go down to a more acceptable level Saturday afternoon, there was concern for the health and safety of the student-athletes, staff, fans, and everybody else around the game.

Statement From Athletic Director Jim Knowlton

"We have been carefully tracking air quality in Berkeley and the Bay Area over the past week, relying on the best data and guidance available to us from medical and environmental experts. The forecasts we have received show a minimal chance of the improvement necessary to hold the game on Saturday. While we would have preferred to play the Big Game on its scheduled date, once we realized that air quality would likely not return to acceptable levels, we made the decision to postpone for the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, gameday staff, students, band and spirit groups, alumni and fans.

"So much of the Big Game experience includes the parties and tailgates with friends and family before and after the game with football as the centerpiece of a full day of celebration. While we used NCAA and Pac-12 air quality guidelines to help steer our decision, the well-being of our fans was also a key factor. We are fortunate that Cal and Stanford have an open date that works for both teams, and we are looking forward to hosting the Cardinal in two weeks.

"On behalf of the Cal Athletics community I also want to offer my prayers, support and condolences to those affected by the devastating wildfires in California, as well as my gratitude to the firefighters battling the blazes, the first-responders and the thousands who are providing support. We hope that the fires will soon be extinguished so that our friends, families and neighbors can begin the process of healing and recovery."

Statement from Justin Wilcox

"First and foremost our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the tragic California wildfires. While we realize the importance of the Big Game, right now our thoughts are centered around so many who have been so deeply affected. Our primary factors in making the decision to postpone the game were centered around the health and safety of our student-athletes, fans and everyone involved in putting on the game. We look forward to seeing you in Berkeley on December 1."