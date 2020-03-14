With Cal Spring Football postponed until at least March 30th, UC Berkeley as a whole moving to remote instruction for the remainder of the semester, and Cal Athletics suspending spring sports altogether, we're taking a dive into games of the past and some of the greatest moments in the history of Cal Football. Today we start with the 2019 Big Game

- Almost every game comes down to the final minute or even the final play

If memory serves, it was from a speech he had given, but one of the bullet points written below 'A Miracle of Miracles' stated:

Let me be frank, I have a long family history with the Big Game. My great-grandfather holds the unofficial record, having attended 82 Big Games during his lifetime (possibly more, he didn't count a couple he went to as an infant). Charles, or 'the Colonel' as he was known, had a piece of paper tacked to a wall in his office about the Big Game, calling it 'A Miracle of Miracles.'

Garbers sees the defenders, bails from pressure, then gets a block from Remigio to send him into to annals of Cal history.

The improvisation by Garbers came on a concept that Cal had run all year, and even ran for a touchdown in the bowl game against Illinois. It's a rub concept to the short side of the field, with Chris Brown running a wheel out of the backfield underneath a slant. That's where Garbers is looking after the snap. Nikko Remigio, who had a breakout performance (winning the Berkeley Breakfast Club Award for his Big Game performance), was covered up, both by a nickel defender and a safety.

To see how Cal got to that point, we need to rewind to three hours prior to the Big Game. That's when the assorted Cal media got a text through a groupchat that Garbers would be the starter for the Big Game. I was picking up my credential from will call and scrambled to tweet it out/update the boards as I walked to the press box.

Garbers had previously been knocked out of the USC game with what appeared to be a concussion, right after returning from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for four games. It was a joke stat at that point, that Cal was 4-0 with Garbers finishing a game, but it ended up holding throughout the Big Game and the year.

The Important Pieces Going In

- Cal came into this contest with safety Ashtyn Davis out. Davis would return for the UCLA game, but Trey Turner got the start and Daniel Scott picked up a bunch of playing time

- Stanford entered at 4-6, needing a win to extend their Bowl streak to 11 years. They had been battered by injury, including at quarterback, where KJ Costello had been injured for most of the year. Costello would grad transfer to Mississippi State after the year, joining Mike Leach in Starkville.

- Cal hadn't won a Big Game since 2009.

- Multiple Cal players had dealt with a flu bug prior to the game, including linemen Valentino Daltoso and McKade Mettauer (both of who came out of the game for a drive or two because of it) and Evan Weaver, who played through it.

"I would've had to lose a limb," Weaver joked about what could have prevented him from playing, "and even then, they've got good prosthetics."

There's already been a ton written about this game, which you can read above, but we're going to look at a handful of the unsung heroes of the game.

Aaron Maldonado and Lone Toailoa

The two backup linemen got great penetration on the final 4th and 1, allowing Cam Goode to make the final tackle and put a stamp on the victory

Trevon Clark

A monster 39 yard reception on the sideline to set up the final touchdown run. He made the catch over one-time Cal recruiting target Kyu Kelly.

Nikko Remigio

His contribution can't be overstated, a touchdown reception, a massive 40 yard reception where he got a step on one-time Cal recruiting target Jonathan McGill, another 39 yard reception on a scramble drill, two first down catches on the winning drive and a block on McGill giving Garbers space for the score

Daniel Scott

Matched up with bigger Stanford receivers in the slot, had a key interception in playing some of his biggest reps of the season. This game spurred him into a likely starting role in 2020

Cal didn't lead until after Garbers' touchdown run, which to this day, doesn't have a catchy nickname, but the final score of 24-20 is now etched on the Axe.

The Aftermath

I watched the final seconds tick off, sitting next to Ben Ross of NBC Sports Bay Area in the press box, half wondering if this was really happening. It had been a decade since Mike Mohamed intercepted Andrew Luck in the final seconds of the 2009 Big Game, the last time the Bears had taken home the Axe. I was in my senior year of high school.

Now Luck is retired, Mohamed is an investment banker in New York, and I'm trying to figure out how I'm going to get to the post-game interview room. At Stanford Stadium, the post-game interviews are back near the locker room, which means you have to go back through the concourse, go back in the stadium, walk down to the field, go back through the tunnel and head into what essentially could've been a closet.

In the aftermath of the Big Game, that meant fighting through a horde of Stanford fans to get back into the seats, fighting through a horde of Cal fans once on the field, and trying to get there early enough to fit into said closet-sized room. I had a tripod with me that I used to move Stanford fans out of the way walking back into the stadium, then made my way down to the field.

One thing you forget about artificial turf fields, when you're not wearing cleats, is that they can be slippery. I remembered that the hard way, as I slipped on an uneven piece of turf under one of the goalposts, turning my ankle. I limped to the tunnel, found my way to the closet, and waited with everyone else, as you could hear the 'Bear Territory' chant from the locker room.

It was a long wait for the players, but they came through, exhausted and delighted. From there, I wrote, I left, and like in 2017, I got lost trying to get out of the parking lot. Stanford gates off their media lot after the game, so you have to find the other exit out. In the dark, in a grove that has a surprising amount of trenches. It took 15 minutes and a couple of stops to park, get out of the car, and suss things out, but I eventually made it out, about 10 hours after first arriving in Palo Alto (behind a very drunk bus of Cal fans).

If Cal has the kind of season that they're expecting in 2020, the fourth quarter of this game is what you can point to as the harbinger.

