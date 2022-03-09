The 5 hardest to replace on the Cal roster entering 2022

The hot topic of debate for the 2022 California Golden Bears has been discussing who will take up the mantle of some of the big names that have left the roster.

The Bears lose 10 players with more than 300 snaps on offense (with 7 of them over 500 snaps) and seven players with more than 300 snaps on defense (with 6 of them over 500 snaps).

If the talk about snap count numbers are beginning to get nauseating, trust that you’re not alone. Our positional previews have been driving this fact home, but in college football it is insane to lose this amount of production in one year.

It is especially strange to lose this mass of heavy snap counts when none of the players were standout NFL prospects. Outside linebacker Cameron Goode (the most likely to hear his name called on Draft Day) didn’t even garner an invite to the NFL Combine. Neither did quarterback Chase Garbers.

So Cal is in a weird spot. The Bears have to replace thousands of snaps of play that failed to boost the team to bowl eligibility.

Saying that the team has to replace Garbers going into this season is obvious. Depending on who you talk to, it may not even be a challenge to do so. But saying the Bears have to replace a three-year starter who is one of the most productive players in program history, the all time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns by a quarterback and a multi-year captain, and suddenly the shoes seem a lot harder to fill.

So, let’s look at it that way, as we start our list there.