The 5 hardest to replace on the Cal roster entering 2022
The hot topic of debate for the 2022 California Golden Bears has been discussing who will take up the mantle of some of the big names that have left the roster.
The Bears lose 10 players with more than 300 snaps on offense (with 7 of them over 500 snaps) and seven players with more than 300 snaps on defense (with 6 of them over 500 snaps).
If the talk about snap count numbers are beginning to get nauseating, trust that you’re not alone. Our positional previews have been driving this fact home, but in college football it is insane to lose this amount of production in one year.
It is especially strange to lose this mass of heavy snap counts when none of the players were standout NFL prospects. Outside linebacker Cameron Goode (the most likely to hear his name called on Draft Day) didn’t even garner an invite to the NFL Combine. Neither did quarterback Chase Garbers.
So Cal is in a weird spot. The Bears have to replace thousands of snaps of play that failed to boost the team to bowl eligibility.
Saying that the team has to replace Garbers going into this season is obvious. Depending on who you talk to, it may not even be a challenge to do so. But saying the Bears have to replace a three-year starter who is one of the most productive players in program history, the all time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns by a quarterback and a multi-year captain, and suddenly the shoes seem a lot harder to fill.
So, let’s look at it that way, as we start our list there.
1. QB Chase Garbers
Garbers isn’t a perfect quarterback. Even he wouldn’t claim that he is. But as mentioned, he is a longtime starter and one of the career leaders in a ton of offensive categories:
36 games, 34 starts
589 completions, 959 attempts (62.4%)
6,852 passing yards, 50 passing TDs
104 career ‘explosive’ plays (94 passing, 10 rushing)
Cal’s all-time rushing yards and TDs leader by a QB
Regardless of what you think of Garbers’ efficiency or play style or what have you, that is still an unbelievable amount of experience to replace. Snaps are really valuable (as anyone who’s read the position previews could tell you) and losing them means that you also lose the chemistry and lessons that a player gained on each snap.
Coincidentally, this is why so many fans think that Jack Plummer might be the answer for the Bears next year. It makes sense: Plummer at least has real, live, in-game quarterback experience at the college level. But that’s not what is going to replace what Garbers brought to the table. Cal was at its best when Garbers had room to be an athlete and make plays outside of structure. Plummer is not that kind of guy. He’s a game manager, which is fine, but it is not where this team has seen success in the past.
On the other hand, Kai Millner might not be ‘seasoned’ enough to be that guy at this stage of his career either. All the traits are there (and I do mean all of them), but no one has really seen him take live reps since his senior year of high school.
The Bears will have a hard choice to make: high floor or high ceiling. But regardless of the decision, both players could have a hard time trying to replace the legacy that Garbers left behind.
2. S Elijah Hicks
