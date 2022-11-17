The 125th Big Game features two programs at a crossroads
It’s here.
The 125th Big Game is nearly upon us, as is the 40th anniversary of the greatest play in college football history -- The Play.
With both teams firmly out of bowl eligibility at 3-7, this is without a doubt the most important game remaining on the schedule for each. If there was ever a time to throw everything possible at trying to earn a win, now’s that time -- especially for two coaches whose seats must be feeling a little warm.
For Cal and for Justin Wilcox, this is their first shot at redefining what this team can be going forward. It is without question an opportunity to sell this team as one with potential and upside in 2023. Cal removed offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure from duty on Sunday, marking the first time that Wilcox h-as ever publicly fired an assistant coach. Ideally, that means the play-calling looks significantly different against Stanford this weekend (again: ideally). Immediate improvements on the offensive line are unlikely but certainly possible.
On the other side of the ball, Stanford may have to take a long look at what life beyond David Shaw could look like on the Farm. Shaw has been massively overpaid relative to his recent underperformance and the rent is starting to come due. If the Cardinal loses to Cal and BYU to finish the year out, Shaw may have the ‘opportunity to step down’ but will likely get one more good swing of the bat in 2023.
So the Big Game may lack the national spotlight due to the teams’ records, but there will certainly be a lot of eyes locally and throughout the fan bases on this one as both programs are trying to save their hides (and as this game rapidly approaches a sellout).
Let's go in-depth on the matchup and what the Bears are facing Saturday inside California Memorial Stadium (2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network).
Scouting Stanford
Coach: David Shaw (12th season, 96-52)
Record: 3-7 (1-7 in Pac-12)
Scoring Offense: 21.0 PPG (111th nationally)
Scoring Defense: 32.4 PAPPG (114th)
Total Offense: 356.8 YPG (96th)
Total Defense: 436.5 YAPG (111th)
On the Cardinal and why it is where it is:
Stanford, and David Shaw in particular, has spent the last two or so years watching the product on the field languish.
Now, normally this is a bit more divided into purely what they do well and what they do not, but there’s more to this story with Stanford.
That program is absolutely, without a doubt, facing an identity crisis.
The days of the Cardinal lining up in straight up I-formation five times in a row are mostly gone by. That’s not to say that Shaw’s conservative tendencies have altogether disappeared, but they certainly have been trying to adapt to the changing landscape that is college football offense. They’re just not quite hitting the mark
For the last few years, it’s been pretty noticeable that Shaw and company have been trying everything in their power to take whatever fad is working for a team and put it in, crossing their fingers that it works all right. In 2020, it was taking from Leach up at Washington State.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news