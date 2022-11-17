It’s here.

The 125th Big Game is nearly upon us, as is the 40th anniversary of the greatest play in college football history -- The Play.

With both teams firmly out of bowl eligibility at 3-7, this is without a doubt the most important game remaining on the schedule for each. If there was ever a time to throw everything possible at trying to earn a win, now’s that time -- especially for two coaches whose seats must be feeling a little warm.

For Cal and for Justin Wilcox, this is their first shot at redefining what this team can be going forward. It is without question an opportunity to sell this team as one with potential and upside in 2023. Cal removed offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure from duty on Sunday, marking the first time that Wilcox h-as ever publicly fired an assistant coach. Ideally, that means the play-calling looks significantly different against Stanford this weekend (again: ideally). Immediate improvements on the offensive line are unlikely but certainly possible.

On the other side of the ball, Stanford may have to take a long look at what life beyond David Shaw could look like on the Farm. Shaw has been massively overpaid relative to his recent underperformance and the rent is starting to come due. If the Cardinal loses to Cal and BYU to finish the year out, Shaw may have the ‘opportunity to step down’ but will likely get one more good swing of the bat in 2023.

So the Big Game may lack the national spotlight due to the teams’ records, but there will certainly be a lot of eyes locally and throughout the fan bases on this one as both programs are trying to save their hides (and as this game rapidly approaches a sellout).

Let's go in-depth on the matchup and what the Bears are facing Saturday inside California Memorial Stadium (2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network).