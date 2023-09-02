A day after Cal resolved its future conference affiliation while maintaining its spot in the power conference structure of college football with an announcement it will join the ACC next year, the Golden Bears and their fans can now turn full focus to the start of this season. Cal opens the schedule Saturday on the road at North Texas at 1 p.m. PT (on ESPNU). With a revamped offense, a bolstered secondary and new talent across the field, there are abundant storylines for this first game -- we spotlight the 10 most compelling here:

1. Sam Jackson V gets his long-awaited opportunity

It’s been one of the biggest storylines from the beginning of fall camp in August — and it’s still going strong. TCU transfer Sam Jackson V makes his first career start after beating out NC State transfer Ben Finley and redshirt freshman Fernando Mendoza for the QB1 job. The third-year sophomore is undoubtedly talented and athletic; as a dual threat, he will put on a show in the backfield alongside sophomore star Jaydn Ott. But Jackson faces a lot of pressure. After the ups and downs in fall camp (much like spring practice), including a number of interceptions and turnovers, Jackson will need to settle down and prove he can take care of the football along with making plays. Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said the coaching staff is going into the game with the intention of Jackson taking all the snaps. After going live for portions of the first scrimmage — and completing 11 of 15 passes with zero picks — Jackson will see his first full game Saturday in Spavital's high-tempo offense. And all eyes are on him.

2. Brett Johnson's grand return

Defensive tackle Brett Johnson is set to make his grand return to football after being out for two years with injuries. The fifth-year lineman is beloved by fans, who, like the coaches, are eagerly awaiting his return. Prior to injuries, Johnson notched a career high 10 tackles against Stanford in 2020 and played in 17 games, starting 13. He has a total of 46 tackles, including six tackles of loss and three sacks. Without any incoming transfers into the defensive line this year, it will be up to Johnson and other returners to elevate the unit. As the eldest and most experienced member of the defensive line, Johnson is certainly expected to produce — and lead — a Cal defense that is looking for a major rebound after ranking 111th last season in allowing 429.1 yards per game.

3. Jake Spavital's return and a fresh-look offense

Although Jake Spavital represents a new direction for Cal's offense, he's not new to Berkeley after holding the same role in 2016 before moving on to be the OC at West Virginia and then head coach at Texas State. There is, understandably, a lot of excitement surrounding Spavital’s return and the year ahead. Spavital’s offense should prove exciting and dynamic and more up-tempo than that of former OC Bill Musgrave. It's also hard to forget what Spavital did during his last stint with the Bears. In that 2016 season, Cal ranked 10th nationally and tops in the Pac-12 in averaging 513.2 yards per game. The Bears haven't come close to production like that since. Asking to replicate those numbers may be a stretch, but there is abundant optimism that Spavital will elevate a Cal offense that ranked 89th nationally last season (364.6 YPG).

4. Jaydn Ott, of course

As a true freshman last year, running back Jaydn Ott was a bright spot for Cal's offense. With a struggling offensive line, the speedy playmaker rushed for 897 yards and 8 touchdowns and hauled in 46 receptions for 345 yards and 3 scores. After rushing 274 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns vs. Arizona early last season, he set a towering bar of expectations for every time he touches the field. And as impressive as his debut season was, this one could be even better as Spavital has spent the last eight months crafting an offense to maximize Ott's abilities. Could he lead the Pac-12 in rushing? Touchdowns? There's no limit to the optimism for Ott's sophomore season -- on Saturday it starts to transition from projection to reality.

5. Kicker Michael Luckhurst carries on Cal legacy