Thursday, the newest piece was added as Bloesch and position coach Mike Saffell were able to land a commitment from Texas A&M transfer Jerry Johnson III .

The plan under first-year Cal offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch is to utilize the tight end position quite often this fall. The Bears have been working that group into the game plan already this offseason, and this spring the staff has been active looking to continue building the position group.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound senior from Port St. Lucie, Florida began his career at Rice before making the move to College Station last season. He did not make an appearance during his time with the Aggies allowing him the chance to have a sixth season of eligibility.

Johnson likely will be utilized in blocking situations with his background as fullback at the college level. He also played offensive line in high school and signed with Rice as a center.

He played in 26 games during his time with the Owls but mostly was used as a blocker or on special teams. He caught one pass for -3 yards while at Rice.

Johnson joins a tight end group led by Jack Endries and Jeffrey Johnson that also added Maryland transfer Corey Dyches last month.