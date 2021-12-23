Terrence Brown joins Cal's Coaching Staff

When Charlie Ragle left to take the mantle of Idaho State, Cal head coach Justin Wilcox noted that there were a couple different directions they could go with the tenth assistant spot. One of those involved adding an assistant to the defensive side of the ball, to balance out the numbers of coaches on each side. That is what the Bears have done, adding Terrence Brown to the coaching staff. He'll join Tre Watson in the defensive backs room, as the Bears will divide the position up moving forward.

Brown played his college football across the Bay at Stanford from 2009-2012, getting into coaching on the Washington staff in 2015. He spent three seasons in Seattle as a graduate assistant, before getting a cornerbacks coaching job with his college defensive coordinator, Derek Mason, at Vanderbilt. Brown coached second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection Joejuan Williams in 2018, who led the league in pass breakups and pass deflections.

Brown went back to Washington in 2020, serving as an assistant DBs coach alongside Will Harris, where he coached first team all-Pac 12 DBs Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie over the past two seasons.

Brown will join Tre Watson coaching DBs, as the Bears will split the position in a yet to be determined fashion. It also means that the Bears will likely assign special teams duties to one of their current position coaches. Among the Bears staff, Angus McClure has handled special teams coordinator duties, while Burl Toler has worked as a quality control coach on the special teams piece before.

"We are excited to add Terrence Brown to our coaching staff," Wilcox said in the release. "He is an exuberant young coach who is also quite familiar with the Pac-12. I have been impressed with Terrence in our conversations about this position and have also received tremendous feedback from several members of our staff who have either worked with Terrence, or know him well through mutual coaching acquaintances."

"I'm extremely humbled and honored to have the opportunity to learn from and coach alongside coach Wilcox, as well as all of the other great coaches on the staff," Brown said in the release. "Becoming a part of and having a chance to contribute to Cal's rich tradition in football and academic excellence is truly an honor. I'm also beyond excited to have the chance to work with and get to know the elite student-athletes at Cal. My wife, son and I are looking forward to joining the Cal community. Go Bears!"