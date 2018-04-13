The tight end is back at Cal in a big way, and the Bears pulled one of So Cal's best in Elijah Mojarro . The Orange Lutheran tight end committed to Cal Friday afternoon, becoming the second Cal commit of 2019, joining Upland DB Zahran Manley . The 6'4" 230 lb Mojarro visited the Bears during their first practice back from spring break on April 4th, and was offered the same day.

As a junior, Mojarro caught 37 passes for 406 yards and 3 TDs for Lutheran, serving in multiple capacities at tight end. Mojarro has experience playing on the line, blocking out of the H-back spot, and even splitting out as a wideout, all things Beau Baldwin will ask him to do at tight end with Cal.

Mojarro, a three star tight end (5.5 Rivals rating), picked Cal over offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Vanderbilt, among others.