The tight end is back at Cal in a big way, and the Bears pulled one of So Cal's best in Elijah Mojarro. The Orange Lutheran tight end committed to Cal Friday afternoon, becoming the second Cal commit of 2019, joining Upland DB Zahran Manley. The 6'4" 230 lb Mojarro visited the Bears during their first practice back from spring break on April 4th, and was offered the same day.
C O M M I T T E D 🐻💙💛 pic.twitter.com/nuAboPlUoi— Elijah Mojarro (@elijah_mojarro) April 14, 2018
As a junior, Mojarro caught 37 passes for 406 yards and 3 TDs for Lutheran, serving in multiple capacities at tight end. Mojarro has experience playing on the line, blocking out of the H-back spot, and even splitting out as a wideout, all things Beau Baldwin will ask him to do at tight end with Cal.
Mojarro, a three star tight end (5.5 Rivals rating), picked Cal over offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Vanderbilt, among others.