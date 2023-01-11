Cal's next quarterback will be coming to Berkeley from one of the top teams in the country this season. The Bears announced the signing of TCU transfer Sam Jackson V on Wednesday giving Jake Spavital's offense a much-needed boost at a position of clear need.

“Sam is a young and talented athlete who is developing rapidly as a quarterback," head coach Justin Wilcox said of Cal's new quarterback. "We are excited to get him started in our program and continue to accelerate his development.”

Though he only played in six games over two seasons for the 2022 national runner-up, Jackson flashed signs of being an effective quarterback in those limited appearances.

This season he rushed for 64 yards and 2 touchdowns while throwing for 63 yards on five attempts. In his career, Jackson is a perfect 6 for 6 on pass attempts with 140 yards passing.

He completed a 77-yard attempt in 2021 on his lone pass that season. Overall, the new Cal quarterback has rushed for 79 yards in his career with an average of 16 yards per carry. Jackson has a career-long run of 32 yards, which came in the 2022 season against Colorado.

The Bears watched starting quarterback Jack Plummer leave to Louisville and backup Kai Millner transfer to Northern Arizona this offseason giving Spavital and his staff a major need at the position.

Adding Jackson to the mix should help ease some of the concerns at quarterback for the Bears especially with the success he has had in limited time at TCU.

Jackson, who is from Naperville, Illinois, signed with the Horned Frogs as a member of the 2021 class over a host of other high-level options including Notre Dame, Illinois, Michigan State, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Missouri and Cincinnati among others.

His decision to transfer to Cal gives the Bears three scholarship quarterbacks to help stabilize the roster entering the spring with Zach Johnson and freshman Fernando Mendoza both remaining with the team this offseason.

The Bears have been linked to quarterbacks such as Louisiana-Monroe's Chandler Rogers and Boise State transfer Hank Bachmeier this offseason.

Jackson, who redshirted after playing in just two games during the 2021 season, will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Bears.