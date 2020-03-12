Taking Stock in Wake of Cancellations
It's an unprecedented time in the sports world, as the spread of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) has caused cancellations throughout the United States, including NCAA Championships for all spring and winter sports (including both those for men's and women's basketball and baseball, among others).
Cal Athletics has announced that they're canceling all events until further notice. Games have been cancelled, as some seniors have played for their last time in a Cal uniform, unless the NCAA grants special exemptions.
All Competitions Suspended Until Further Notice.— Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) March 12, 2020
🗞️ | https://t.co/c1LS9zmcDl pic.twitter.com/pdmFL2hIJA
UPDATE: Cal has announced that they will be suspending spring football practices, through March 30th, when guidelines will be reassessed.
The Pac-12, per the Oregonian's Andrew Nemec, will halt official and unofficial visits indefinitely, a step taken by the Big 10, SEC, and ACC. Cal is following those guidelines through March 30th, as on and off-campus recruiting activity will be stopped
Source: Pac-12 Conference to halt official, unofficial recruiting visits due to coronavirus fears https://t.co/FNP709T1G9— Oregonian HS Sports (@hssports_olive) March 12, 2020
As everything stands right now the current cancellations mean:
- Cal men's basketball ends their season after a 63-51 win over Stanford in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Cal finishes the year 14-18 (7-11) in conference. These marks represent a six win jump overall and a four win jump in conference play.
- Paris Austin (18 points in the win) and Kareem South (15 points in the win) have played their last college games in blue and gold. Along with them, Jacob Orender and David Serge were the seniors on the Cal roster
- Cal has canceled all of their spring sports until further notice. That includes baseball, softball, lacrosse, women's gymnastics, rugby, men's and women's tennis, beach volleyball, men's and women's swimming and diving, and men's and women's golf. The NCAA has canceled all championships for winter and spring sports as well
- UC Berkeley as a whole has moved to suspending in-person classes until March 29th, aside from lab, performing arts and physical education classes
This article will be updated as more information comes to light