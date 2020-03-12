It's an unprecedented time in the sports world, as the spread of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) has caused cancellations throughout the United States, including NCAA Championships for all spring and winter sports (including both those for men's and women's basketball and baseball, among others). Cal Athletics has announced that they're canceling all events until further notice. Games have been cancelled, as some seniors have played for their last time in a Cal uniform, unless the NCAA grants special exemptions.

UPDATE: Cal has announced that they will be suspending spring football practices, through March 30th, when guidelines will be reassessed. The Pac-12, per the Oregonian's Andrew Nemec, will halt official and unofficial visits indefinitely, a step taken by the Big 10, SEC, and ACC. Cal is following those guidelines through March 30th, as on and off-campus recruiting activity will be stopped

Source: Pac-12 Conference to halt official, unofficial recruiting visits due to coronavirus fears https://t.co/FNP709T1G9 — Oregonian HS Sports (@hssports_olive) March 12, 2020