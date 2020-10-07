Cal still needs clearance

Cal is set to start fall camp Friday, but hasn't yet been cleared by local and county health authorities to bump up their cohorts to 75. The expectation is that the clearance will come shortly.

"We are not cleared as of today," Wilcox noted, "we are anticipating getting clearance either today or tomorrow. That would be the final piece that would allow us to practice in cohorts of 75."

Opt-outs

As seen on the roster release last night, there were a handful of names missing that had been on there in the spring. Wilcox noted that there were different reasons for guys opting out.

"There were guys that opted out for COVID concerns," Wilcox said, "we support those guys and their decisions, everybody has to make their own. Then there were some guys that made decisions beyond COVID, just life decisions, I think we have a total of 7-9 scholarship players and walk-on players who made decisions and will not be with us."

This is the opt-out list that Wilcox read off:

Defensive lineman Gabe Cherry

Defensive back Erik Harutyunyan

Wide receiver Jeremiah Hawkins

Safety Isaiah Humphries

Safety Steve McIntosh

Outside linebacker Ben Moos

Linebacker Branden Owens (walk-on transfer from Air Force, from Bishop O'Dowd)

Outside linebacker/defensive end Tevin Paul

Linebacker George Spithorst (walk on LB from American River College)

Unaccounted for in that list are running back Deshawn Collins, DL Miles Owens, OL Henry Bazakas, LB Tommy Vanis, OL Cal Frank, and OL Tanner Prenovost.

Practices are going to be different

When Cal does end up practicing starting Friday, there's going to be broken up practices in two separate groups with the upgrade to the 75 person cohort. It won't look like previous fall camps as it stands now

"There’s some broken practices," Wilcox noted, "two different practices to make sure you can continue to develop everybody on your team and still abide by the public health guidelines and provide an environment that everybody has approved of. In the 75 person, you’ve got to be deliberate, who’s in that practice, how many reps per player in individual, because the lines get shorter. The second group is gonna have guys that are gonna play that we’ve got to develop and spend time. So I think it’s about being deliberate in what you practice and how you spend time on it, can’t just be wasting time, wasting reps, and we’re going to have to be creative with how we teach them and how we get the drill work done."

One thing asked about was the challenge of development with only so much time before game one, with four weeks worth of ramp up to the season, and Wilcox reiterated how much efficiency was important to their practices.

"There are going to be challenges in preparing the team for the season," Wilcox said, "we’re not going to make any excuses about our preparation, we’ve got a game November 7th that we’ve got to prepare for. Our job as coaches is to prepare the team so they can be confident, healthy, and have good fundamentals so we can go out there and play our best. I think how we practice is going to be really important, what you’re working on, having a really clear and concise message during the drill. There’s not a lot of time for waste, and it’s a test for us as coaches and as a team."

On top of that, there's the million other things that go into a season, with meetings, meals, laundry, treatment for injury and other things having to be changed due to public health orders.

"The meetings, it’s Zoom, we’ve been working on that since March," Wilcox said, "(working on) how to engage with our players when you can’t see them face to face physically. When we were able to do some things physically with them, just outdoor, weight room, the protocol to get into the stadium, how they set everything up, it was really a nice job by everyone involved, took a lot of work. We’re constantly adjusting based on what the public health order is, and whether it’s strength and conditioning, treatment, how we get them food, laundry, the players going to virtual classes and virtual academic meetings, there’s a lot of logistics involved when you’ve got a team of over 100 people, that’s just the players and you add coaches and support staff, there’s quite a bit to it. We’re still going to have to adjust going forward. This isn’t going to be plug and play."

Other Notes

- Wilcox noted that his staff is in favor of keeping the December signing day in place the way it currently is.

- Cal will have the in-season 20 hour week to contend with through fall camp, as opposed to the normal all-day fall camp that they have in a normal year. Cal will have to ramp up into contact just like a normal year however, starting with a practice in helmets on Monday.

- Wilcox reiterated what he's said about quarterback Chase Garbers over the offseason, that he's picking up the offense fast, and with the amount of football Garbers has played, the expectation is that he'll be able to excel.

"I think Chase has done an awesome job this offseason," Wilcox said, "has been really engaged with Bill (Musgrave) and the new offense. Chase has played a lot of football for us and he’s a junior. It seems like he’s been here for a long time and that’s good for us. He’s played a lot, been through a lot, and I think he’s going to continue to grow as a person, he’s older and he’s seen a lot more, so I just anticipate him building on what he’s done so far and he’s done a fantastic job picking up the offense. He’s a sharp guy, steady demeanor, I look forward to him continuing to grow as a quarterback."

- Much of Wilcox's time centered on the logistics of a season, but he did discuss the youth on the defensive line without specifically naming names, as the Bears have to replace Luc Bequette among the group.

"New faces, there’s going to be some guys who have opportunities to play and take that next step," Wilcox said. "It might be a combination of people, losing Luc, you don’t love that. There’s some other guys that are going to have opportunities, whether it’s guys who have been here for a year or two, or it’s some of these freshmen. They’ve been here working out and we’ll get them prepared."