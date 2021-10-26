Takeaways from Cal's Tuesday Press Conference
Cal had their normal Tuesday media availability, this time with Justin Wilcox, inside linebacker Trey Paster, and running back Christopher Brooks, as the Bears prepare for Oregon State.
1. Foot Still Needs to be on the Gas
Cal has only scored 24 points in the third quarter this year, with none against Colorado after scoring on every possession in the first half. Wilcox cited penalties and a need to clean up mistakes in the second half, as holding and offensive pass interference killed two drives to start the half.
"Don't get penalties, that's how you do that, not to foul," Wilcox said. "The foot off the gas theory isn't a matter of fact, it's just the opposite. At halftime, that was all we talked about, keep the pressure on, put the ball in the endzone, score in the red-zone. It was not a conscious effort, we had too many penalties that put us behind the sticks and we were unable to convert."
That led to the Bears not taking out some of their starters, including quarterback Chase Garbers, despite a 23 point lead. For Wilcox, the staff wanted to get to a four-score lead prior to subbing out.
"We discussed it," Wilcox said, "there's some other factors we talked to on that. We wanted to get it out of that three score range. It was a three score game on half on, and we were trying to make it a four score game before we started substituting."
2. Paster Embracing the LB Position
Trey Paster has started the last three games at the inside linebacker position, and the former DB has taken to the position well, with a tackle for loss early in the Colorado win.
"I had a lot of time to work at the position," Paster said, "to just grow with coach Sirmon and coach Bruno, excellent coaches teaching me how to be a linebacker. It goes from daily drills and film, football is football, it took some getting used to and I feel more comfortable. I've still got some improvement to do, but I feel really good."
The second year linebacker from Merced has improved in seeing things closer to the line, but noted he's still got improvement to make in reading his keys, something Peter Sirmon has stressed with him.
"Really just reading my keys, that's the big thing," Paster added. "It really is a whole different world coming from safety or DB to inside the box all the time. Last season I was in the box but I wasn't reading the same things. I'm really embracing being a linebacker"
3. Value of Limiting Snaps
Cal only faced 48 snaps on defense against Colorado, something that hasn't happened very often for Justin Wilcox.
"That's a very low number," Wilcox said, "that doesn't happen very often, that's a combination of getting off the field on defense, 3rd-down defense and the offense converting and possessing the ball."
It has led to a bit more freshness on that side of the ball than expected, as the Bears have faced around 70 plays per game prior to the Colorado game.
"That's a half a game, there's some games where we're in the mid-80s or 90s," Wilcox said, "it's noticeable when you come back on Monday that you only played 30 snaps or even 40 snaps compared to 70 or 80."
4. Injuries and Other Notes
Wilcox did address some of the injury notes for the Bears, as OLB Kuony Deng's status is unchanged, though RB DeCarlos Brooks is no longer a week to week situation.
"Nothing new with Kuony," Wilcox said, "and DeCarlos will be day to day, graduated into a day to day as opposed to a week to week."
In addition, WR Tommy Christakos, who is up against the four-game redshirt mark, has been dealing with injury and has been replaced on the depth chart by freshman J. Michael Sturdivant. His status and potential to break beyond that four game mark is a week to week thing.
"We'll see," Wilcox said. "Tommy has worked through a couple bumps and bruises, so we'll see, I think that will be a week to week deal from here on out."
5. Brooks Healthy, or Healthier
Christopher Brooks has taken the most reps at running back the past three weeks despite not being the starter. He's looked up to some of the same form that had him break out at the end of 2019, with one 18 yard run early exemplifying some of the explosiveness he's brought recently.
"He's running physical, he's blocking, running through tackles or stiff arming them," Wilcox said, "Chris is a powerful guy. (He's) healthy and feeling good, he's a guy that can make some really good plays for us, run game, pass game and protection. We're happy for him and we want to get him more and more involved moving forward."
For Brooks, it has been less about health for him, but applying practice to the game, after putting up 121 yards on 26 carries over the last two games.
"It's more of taking coaching very well," Brooks said, "doing what we do in practice and applying it to the game, we work pretty hard in practice and it's making sure we apply everything to gameday."
Brooks, who is going by his mother's surname to "shine a light on her and her hard work," did note that he's taking care of his body a little more this year.
"As a running back, you can get beat up here and there," Brooks said, "I don't think any running back is 100%, but I'm taking care of my body."
6. Run Stopping a Key This Week
This week's matchup brings an Oregon State team at 5-2 into Berkeley. The Beavers have done well with a run game led by BJ Baylor, averaging 245 yards per game as a team. Their offensive line, coached by former Cal OL coach Jim Michalczik, has been the standout from the Cal perspective.
"Offensive line play, running back, they do a great job schematically with the different runs and different personnel groupings," Wilcox said. "They utilize the tight ends, they have skill at receiver, they'll fly sweep you, the Z-arounds, quarterback gets in on it with some of the RPO, the run-pass keep stuff, they're doing a really good job overall, but it starts with the OL, they're a talented group. All the starters are back, three of those guys are all-conference players, they're big and physical and the line of scrimmage generally goes forward for those guys. It'll be a really good challenge for us."
"Their OL, I remember playing them last year," Paster added, "their O-line absolutely knows what they're doing, we're making a focus on stopping the run this week or coach Sirmon's talking to us on how important it is to know our keys more than ever."
Baylor, who has averaged nearly 119 yards per game, has been explosive in stepping out of the backup role behind Jermar Jefferson. He's rushed for over 100 yards in five of Oregon State's seven games, and makes up a dangerous rushing trio with Deshawn Fenwick and Trey Lowe.
"He's a very talented guy," Wilcox said on Baylor, "he runs downhill, one-cut, he can run through arm tackles and when he gets out in the open field, he can go, he creates explosive plays. Fenwick's good, Trey Lowe is a good back who gets out and makes explosive plays."
7. Waiver Note
The point of Chase Garbers, along with a number of other seniors, getting a waiver to play in 2022 was brought up during the presser. Wilcox noted that it's something they'll address after the season.
"Every player has the opportunity to apply for that guaranteed waiver of a year," Wilcox said. "Anybody in his class would have that opportunity. At the end of each season we'll sit down and talk to those individuals and see where they're at. I spoke to all those guys in summer to see how they were approaching that mentally. We talked then, and we'll talk after the season as well."