Takeaways from Cal's Tuesday Press Conference

Cal had their normal Tuesday media availability, this time with Justin Wilcox, inside linebacker Trey Paster, and running back Christopher Brooks, as the Bears prepare for Oregon State.

1. Foot Still Needs to be on the Gas

Cal has only scored 24 points in the third quarter this year, with none against Colorado after scoring on every possession in the first half. Wilcox cited penalties and a need to clean up mistakes in the second half, as holding and offensive pass interference killed two drives to start the half.

"Don't get penalties, that's how you do that, not to foul," Wilcox said. "The foot off the gas theory isn't a matter of fact, it's just the opposite. At halftime, that was all we talked about, keep the pressure on, put the ball in the endzone, score in the red-zone. It was not a conscious effort, we had too many penalties that put us behind the sticks and we were unable to convert."

That led to the Bears not taking out some of their starters, including quarterback Chase Garbers, despite a 23 point lead. For Wilcox, the staff wanted to get to a four-score lead prior to subbing out.

"We discussed it," Wilcox said, "there's some other factors we talked to on that. We wanted to get it out of that three score range. It was a three score game on half on, and we were trying to make it a four score game before we started substituting."

2. Paster Embracing the LB Position

Trey Paster has started the last three games at the inside linebacker position, and the former DB has taken to the position well, with a tackle for loss early in the Colorado win.

"I had a lot of time to work at the position," Paster said, "to just grow with coach Sirmon and coach Bruno, excellent coaches teaching me how to be a linebacker. It goes from daily drills and film, football is football, it took some getting used to and I feel more comfortable. I've still got some improvement to do, but I feel really good."

The second year linebacker from Merced has improved in seeing things closer to the line, but noted he's still got improvement to make in reading his keys, something Peter Sirmon has stressed with him.

"Really just reading my keys, that's the big thing," Paster added. "It really is a whole different world coming from safety or DB to inside the box all the time. Last season I was in the box but I wasn't reading the same things. I'm really embracing being a linebacker"

3. Value of Limiting Snaps

Cal only faced 48 snaps on defense against Colorado, something that hasn't happened very often for Justin Wilcox.

"That's a very low number," Wilcox said, "that doesn't happen very often, that's a combination of getting off the field on defense, 3rd-down defense and the offense converting and possessing the ball."

It has led to a bit more freshness on that side of the ball than expected, as the Bears have faced around 70 plays per game prior to the Colorado game.

"That's a half a game, there's some games where we're in the mid-80s or 90s," Wilcox said, "it's noticeable when you come back on Monday that you only played 30 snaps or even 40 snaps compared to 70 or 80."