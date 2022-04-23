Takeaways and observations from Cal's scrimmage Saturday, 11th practice
Cal used its 11th spring practice to get in another scrimmage, which provided plenty of action to break down and assess Saturday morning.
Here are the usual detailed notes, takeaways and observations from the day.
General housekeeping
Linebacker Jackson Sirmon, receiver Aiden Lee, offensive lineman Bastian Swinney, cornerback Kaleb Higgins all were additions to the "did not practice" list today.
7-on-7
-Redshirt senior quarterback Jack Plummer immediately looked a little more patient going through his reads and not as hasty to get to the checkdown, huge improvement. Plummer’s patience paid off as he hit redshirt senior receiver Monroe Young on a huge post for a touchdown.
-Redshirt sophomore corner Evan McLurkin with another pass breakup. He’s got to be among the team leaders so far.
-Redshirt sophomore QB Zach Johnson continues to fire it down the field, but Lu Magia Hearns breaks up the pass.
Scrimmage
-Junior defensive lineman Xavier Carlton gets a sack on Plummer on the first play of the scrimmage.
-Senior Braxton Croteau got a sack on the next passing play -- the defense is blitzing heavy and flying around.
-Redshirt junior running back DeCarlos Brooks got his wiggle on after catching a pass in the open field.
-The run game has just not been there against this defense today. They are just unbelievably talented on the defensive line.
