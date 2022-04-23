Takeaways and observations from Cal's scrimmage Saturday, 11th practice

Here are the usual detailed notes, takeaways and observations from the day.

Cal used its 11th spring practice to get in another scrimmage, which provided plenty of action to break down and assess Saturday morning.

Linebacker Jackson Sirmon, receiver Aiden Lee, offensive lineman Bastian Swinney, cornerback Kaleb Higgins all were additions to the "did not practice" list today.

-Redshirt senior quarterback Jack Plummer immediately looked a little more patient going through his reads and not as hasty to get to the checkdown, huge improvement. Plummer’s patience paid off as he hit redshirt senior receiver Monroe Young on a huge post for a touchdown.

-Redshirt sophomore corner Evan McLurkin with another pass breakup. He’s got to be among the team leaders so far.

-Redshirt sophomore QB Zach Johnson continues to fire it down the field, but Lu Magia Hearns breaks up the pass.