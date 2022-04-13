Takeaways and observations from Cal's fifth spring practice

The “Fastball” period returns

For the uninitiated, Fastball periods consist of two up-tempo drives where the QB marches the offense while controlling the field. Essentially, it’s a two-minute drill.

-Jack Plummer was again the first up, along with the offensive line of Ben Coleman, Bastian Swinney, Matthew Cindric, Everett Johnson and Brayden Rohme. This line is the most consistent first group out and seems to be atop the depth chart for now.

-Defensive end Ethan Saunders, who has been having a great camp, made a huge tackle for loss early in this period. He looks very, very strong so far.

-Freshman running back Jaydn Ott continues to look every bit as good as advertised and ripped off a huge run through traffic.

-Junior running back Chris Street also had a nice run in this period. He’s getting a lot of touches this spring.