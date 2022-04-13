Takeaways and observations from Cal's fifth spring practice
Cal was in full pads Wednesday for the first time all spring, and while no one was brought to the ground, the intensity was the highest it's been through five practices.
As always, we have a full serving of notes, takeaways and observations from the day ...
General housekeeping
-Tight end Keleki Latu remains out of practice after appearing with a cast on his arm last week. There is no update on his injury or his timetable for return.
-Cornerback Collin Gamble suited up today wearing a red penny, meaning no contact or competition for him yet but definitely a positive sign to see him return to (limited) action.
-JUCO wide receiver transfer Mason Starling is also limited for the time being with an undisclosed injury. He was out there running around and catching balls, though, so nothing super concerning for the time being.
The action ...
The “Fastball” period returns
For the uninitiated, Fastball periods consist of two up-tempo drives where the QB marches the offense while controlling the field. Essentially, it’s a two-minute drill.
-Jack Plummer was again the first up, along with the offensive line of Ben Coleman, Bastian Swinney, Matthew Cindric, Everett Johnson and Brayden Rohme. This line is the most consistent first group out and seems to be atop the depth chart for now.
-Defensive end Ethan Saunders, who has been having a great camp, made a huge tackle for loss early in this period. He looks very, very strong so far.
-Freshman running back Jaydn Ott continues to look every bit as good as advertised and ripped off a huge run through traffic.
-Junior running back Chris Street also had a nice run in this period. He’s getting a lot of touches this spring.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news