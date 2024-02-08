Surging Bears rise up in overtime to top Trojans before sellout crowd
For the first time in a little over seven years, Haas Pavilion was sold out Wednesday night and packed to the brim with 11,801 fans as Cal's rapidly improving basketball team played host to USC.
And the Bears needed every bit of that support as a 16-point lead early in the second half disintegrated over the final 18 minutes of regulation with the Trojans forcing overtime and threatening to steal the game outright.
Instead, Mark Madsen's delivered the daggers late as clutch 3-pointers from Jalen Celestine and Jalen Cone and some late free throws pushed the Bears to an 83-77 win.
This was a big one for Cal (10-13, 6-6 Pac-12) for any number of reasons ...
When Madsen was hired last year, he talked about seeing crowds like this packed into Haas, and the more the Bears reciprocate with performances like this one, the more consistent those crowds will become.
Two, Cal has now won four of its last five games, moving three games out of first place in the conference standings and two games out of second in what has looked to be a wide-open Pac-12 behind No. 8-ranked Arizona.
But as much as anything, for a Bears team that has been on the wrong end of so many close, competitive games this season, they showed the resilience to close one out and recover after a rough second half.
"This is massive homecourt advantage being here in Haas Pavilion. I call it the 'Haas of Pain' because with a crowd like that it's a hostile environment," Madsen said. "I'm incredibly grateful for everybody coming out supporting Cal. ... The crowd definitely helped us get over the line tonight, and that's great to see."
Jaylon Tyson led the way with a game-high 27 points, making 10 of 15 shots (4 of 5 from 3-point range) and adding 11 rebounds while continuing to assert himself as one of the best players in the conference.
Jalen Cone had one his best games as a Bear, pouring in 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting (5 of 7 on 3s). Fardaws Aimaq chipped in 15 points and 20 rebounds despite struggling with his shot (7 of 25) and Celestine added 11 points and 8 boards.
"Jaylon Tyson went off. I mean, he went off," Madsen said. "He's an explosive scorer. His defense has been great. Jalen Cone and Jalen Celestine, they made some tough 3s. Keonte [Kennedy's] two big free throws, it put the lead from 1 to 3, that was a huge key. And Fardaws, just cleaning up the glass. ... He has a gift for rebounding that he's worked on, he's honed it and he's one of the best in the world. Fardaws Aimaq is one of the best in the world in terms of rebounding."
Meanwhile, Madsen wasn't alone in acknowledging the fans and their impact on the outcome.
"The fans were amazing. I truthfully believe if it wasn't for them in that crunch time, we don't win that game. They gave us energy the whole game," Cone said.
Said Tyson: "I think the fan base won us this game today. They were a big part of it. Because I remember it getting so loud in there when [Isaiah] Collier missed that free throw. That helped us get into overtime -- little stuff like that is key to us winning."
That's a good place to start ...
After a thoroughly impressive first half with fluid ball movement creating consistently great looks on the offensive end and a lead that peaked at 47-31 in the opening minutes of the second half, Cal shot just 33.3 percent from the field in the second half while USC (9-14, 3-9) ratcheted up its defensive intensity.
A Cone 3-pointer from the left corner had put Cal up 67-62 with just under 2 minutes to play, but it couldn't stem the tide of momentum that had gone in the Trojans' favor.
Boogie Ellis drove into the paint and flipped in a bucket for USC, and Celestine then slipped trying to secure the inbounds pass resulting in a traveling call and turnover. The Trojans capitalized with a DJ Rodman layup to cut the Bears' lead to 67-66.
After Tyson and Aimaq missed shots for Cal, Collier drove to the basket on a fast break for USC and was fouled with 27.7 seconds left. He made the first free throw to tie the game but missed the second as the crowd made its presence felt.
Tyson's long 3-point attempt on the other end missed, sending it to overtime.
Tyson threw down a thunderous putback dunk on a missed Kennedy 3-pointer to give Cal a 70-69 lead with 3:32 to play, Collier got to the line for two free throws to put USC ahead and two possessions later Tyson drove to the basket and got fouled, making both shots to put the Bears back up 72-71 with 2:16 to go.
Collier hit one of two free throws again and then Celestine delivered the first of those two aforementioned daggers, draining a long 3 from the right wing late in the shot clock for a 75-72 lead with 1:31 left.
After a Kobe Johnson layup for USC, Cone then knocked down another corner 3 to make it 78-74.
Rodman answered back with a 3 for USC, which then sent Kennedy to the foul line with 32.9 seconds on the clock and he calmly drained both ends of the one-and-one for an 80-77 lead.
Collier missed a layup on the other end as Aimaq got just enough of the ball to disrupt it, and the Bears closed out the win at the line with Celestine making 3 of 4 free throws.
"We've still got to keep going. We've got another big one at UCLA on Saturday," Tyson said. "They're playing really good since the last time we played them. The Pac-12's up and down. I think we can go win it. That's my honest opinion. ... So we've just got to keep moving, keep pushing. Because in honesty, we shouldn't be 6-6. Because games like this, we didn't know how to close them and we're finally learning how to close games."