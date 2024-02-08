For the first time in a little over seven years, Haas Pavilion was sold out Wednesday night and packed to the brim with 11,801 fans as Cal's rapidly improving basketball team played host to USC.

And the Bears needed every bit of that support as a 16-point lead early in the second half disintegrated over the final 18 minutes of regulation with the Trojans forcing overtime and threatening to steal the game outright.

Instead, Mark Madsen's delivered the daggers late as clutch 3-pointers from Jalen Celestine and Jalen Cone and some late free throws pushed the Bears to an 83-77 win.

This was a big one for Cal (10-13, 6-6 Pac-12) for any number of reasons ...

When Madsen was hired last year, he talked about seeing crowds like this packed into Haas, and the more the Bears reciprocate with performances like this one, the more consistent those crowds will become.

Two, Cal has now won four of its last five games, moving three games out of first place in the conference standings and two games out of second in what has looked to be a wide-open Pac-12 behind No. 8-ranked Arizona.

But as much as anything, for a Bears team that has been on the wrong end of so many close, competitive games this season, they showed the resilience to close one out and recover after a rough second half.

"This is massive homecourt advantage being here in Haas Pavilion. I call it the 'Haas of Pain' because with a crowd like that it's a hostile environment," Madsen said. "I'm incredibly grateful for everybody coming out supporting Cal. ... The crowd definitely helped us get over the line tonight, and that's great to see."

Jaylon Tyson led the way with a game-high 27 points, making 10 of 15 shots (4 of 5 from 3-point range) and adding 11 rebounds while continuing to assert himself as one of the best players in the conference.

Jalen Cone had one his best games as a Bear, pouring in 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting (5 of 7 on 3s). Fardaws Aimaq chipped in 15 points and 20 rebounds despite struggling with his shot (7 of 25) and Celestine added 11 points and 8 boards.

"Jaylon Tyson went off. I mean, he went off," Madsen said. "He's an explosive scorer. His defense has been great. Jalen Cone and Jalen Celestine, they made some tough 3s. Keonte [Kennedy's] two big free throws, it put the lead from 1 to 3, that was a huge key. And Fardaws, just cleaning up the glass. ... He has a gift for rebounding that he's worked on, he's honed it and he's one of the best in the world. Fardaws Aimaq is one of the best in the world in terms of rebounding."



