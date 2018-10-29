St. Joseph's Regional (NJ) S Connor Grieco on his Cal Offer
There have been few Cal offers out in the state of New Jersey, and even fewer who have made the move out west to join the Bears (Ernest Owusu and Steve Levy come to mind), St. Joseph's Regional saf...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news