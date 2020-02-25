The Takers are Dead. Long Live the Takers.

Okay, fine. They're probably not dead, per se, but they'll definitely be Takers Blue or Takers Bearpack -- an off-shoot of the original -- half of the first wave is now gone, as is the coach responsible for their attitude. In their stead, we have some holdover members, as well as the coach who trained the coach, which is still a pretty stable situation to enter in to.

Previous Installments: Linebackers