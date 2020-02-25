Spring Preview: Defensive Backs
The Takers are Dead. Long Live the Takers.
Okay, fine. They're probably not dead, per se, but they'll definitely be Takers Blue or Takers Bearpack -- an off-shoot of the original -- half of the first wave is now gone, as is the coach responsible for their attitude. In their stead, we have some holdover members, as well as the coach who trained the coach, which is still a pretty stable situation to enter in to.
Previous Installments: Linebackers
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news