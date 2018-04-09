Unlike Friday, the weather for Cal's open practice Monday was perfect. Also, unlike Friday, there was a new athletic director to meet the team. Right before the team stretched, Jim Knowlton walked onto the Memorial Stadium turf to address his charges.

"He said how excited he is to be a part of the Cal family," senior center Addison Ooms said, "and how he wants to really focus on the student athletes and make this a family, have an environment where people are going to go to each other's weddings, people are gonna be their kids' godparents, and he's really excited to be a part of the football team, he's really stoked about coach Wilcox."

"He was saying how 'for the people he is,'" sophomore cornerback Camryn Bynum added, "we like that. He said he is willing to help us through whatever we go through in our time here, it was good to see his face and get familiar with him."

That's the modus operandi for now with Knowlton, as Justin Wilcox, one of two coaches on the search committee (along with women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb) welcomed him with open arms.

"He's probably had a busy month, but he found the time to come out and say hi to the team," Wilcox said, "he's excited, our guys are excited."

That excitement carried over into Monday's practice, 'on the field of friendly strife,' as Knowlton would say.