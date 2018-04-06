GoldenBearReport.com

On an afternoon that my phone described as 'light rain showers,' Cal football had their second open practice of the spring in a steady rain Friday. It was the first day with shoulder pads on for the Bears, and one player had to be reminded to reign it in a little.

"Quentin (Tartabull) can't help himself," defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter joked, "it was supposed to be a tag-off day (basically wrap and stop), Quentin needs to be a linebacker with us I think, he's got that mentality."

"He's the guy we always have to talk about," defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander added, "coach always reminds me of who he is when we put the pads on, I've always got to make sure I reel him in. So it's always a constant reminder with Mr. Tartabull."

Aside from Tartabull who notably popped Kanawai Noa early during a team period, it was a spirited day in the rain, and DeRuyter said that they need to get as much experience in the elements as they possibly can.

"Getting the chance to practice in the rain is awesome," DeRuyter noted, "we don't have enough down here, so when you do have rain it can really challenge guys. I though our guys came out with great energy. We talk about attacking the environments, because we're going to Washington and Oregon to play those teams, they're not blessed like us to have sunshine most of the time, it's a golden opportunity for us."



It was a day with multiple team periods, as the offense and defense competed against each other, leading to a field goal showdown with Gabe Siemieniec representing the defense and Chris Landgrebe representing the offense. Siemieniec made his two field goals, while Landgrebe made his first, then hooked the second wide right to send the defense into a frenzy.