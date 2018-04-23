To end Monday's practice, head coach Justin Wilcox noted that the coaching staff had decided to shake up the final team period of the session.

"We did a player-run team period, it's a good exercise for them to solve their own problems, learn how to communicate," Wilcox said. "Coaches were off the field and the players, they knew it was a normal down and distance, sixteen plays, and they had to go from there."

The players called the plays during this session, the highlight being a Ross Bowers completion to Ray Hudson, who brought in the crossing route one handed, gaining 17 on the play.

"It was a great ball, I was just running through it," Hudson said, "I just put a hand up there, and it was one of those things where you're just making sure you can secure the catch."

On the defensive side, Evan Weaver noted that the defense had a plan for calling the plays.

"What we did was we took our two guys who have been out all spring," Weaver said, "we were like, 'okay, we don't want anybody that could possibly go in there and come back out to be calling plays, so we took Evan Rambo and Gerran Brown over there, and we had our two little defensive coordinators on the sideline calling plays. They were switching off, giving us different signals, it was really fun."

The defense had some solid plays during the period, including Weaver getting a pressure on quarterback Chase Forrest that forced him out of the pocket and an interception by Jaylinn Hawkins on an overthrow by Brandon McIlwain.