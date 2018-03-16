While the Cal receiver group was considered to be deep going into 2017, that's not the way it looked by the end. Two of Cal's top receivers in 2016, Demetris Robertson and Melquise Stovall, were injured early in the year and both redshirted. Robertson's absence hurt the Bears the most, as they lacked a big play threat for much of the year. Both are back and ready to go. Robertson showed that in a big way, being timed at a 4.35 in the 40 as the Bears go through testing before the start of spring practice.

Building The Foundation! @d_rob4 ran a 4.35 in 40 testing today to lead 11 guys at 4.59 or faster! #ThisIsBearTerritory pic.twitter.com/rUhRFZcvdB — Cal Football (@CalFootball) March 15, 2018

Stovall tested well in the vertical jump and the broad jump, coming in second in both categories on the team (a 37" vertical and a 10'4.5" broad jump). What do these two do for the offense though? Justin Wilcox explained this Wednesday. "We need Demetris. It was unfortunate that he was limited to just a couple games last year. I'm excited for him, I'm excited for our team to get him back out onto the field and compete. He obviously has a lot of ability, and he still needs to continue to grow as a football player, but it'll be great to have him back out there. I think they all need each other, the more guys with the more talent we have out there, the better we're going to be, not only from creating competition within the group, but also stressing the defense. We're excited to get him back out there, both he and Melquise, because our team needs it, the receiver group needs it and our whole team needs it." In short, Cal doesn't have anybody who can do what Robertson does, especially vertically. This is a different offense than the one he broke most of Cal's freshmen receiving records in in 2016, but running by guys translates everywhere.

In the play above, Robertson has a simple vertical route against one of the best press corners in the NCAA at the time in Kevin King. Robertson uses an inside release and runs right by him, getting back under the ball on the outside of the numbers and making the rest happen with his speed. The safety is late getting over, and the success here forces him to adjust later in the game. Robertson can make defenses pay for covering him one on one on deep routes, which is something we saw back at fall camp last year. Derron Brown didn't back up fast enough on the vertical route, Josh Drayden got out-ran, and Ross Bowers uncorked a great deep ball that Robertson ran under, caught in stride for a score. That's what's going to help the rest of the receiver group, namely Kanawai Noa, Ray Hudson, and Stovall, who represents the other part of the equation. Stovall can benefit from sitting in the underneath space vacated by the safety. He did that a ton in 2016, on his way to 42 receptions as a freshman. This play against Hawaii demonstrates what Stovall can do in space.

Stovall probes the defense, getting behind the linebackers and in front of the safeties. The safety is holding deeper because they had gotten burned by deep routes earlier in the contest. The middle is wide open, Stovall finds green grass and gets upfield for yards after the catch. He's quick enough to make plays in space, and it looks like he's back enough athletically to contribute in that way. There's a caveat here, Beau Baldwin's offense is not the Air Raid, but most offensive principles carry over no matter what offense. Stressing the defense over the top opens up underneath, which can cause a bit of a feedback loop to where defenses creep up to stop the underneath routes, then get killed vertically. It's all about having the talent available to accomplish that, and adding Robertson and Stovall back into the mix, as they were the 2nd and 3rd leading receivers for Cal in 2016, will do that.

2016 Wide Receiver Comparison Player Receptions Yards YPC TDs Robertson 50 767 15.3 7 Stovall 42 415 9.9 3