Read: Roster Composition Breakdown | Redshirt Freshman Breakdown Spring football is back in season once again, as the Bears take to the Memorial Stadium turf for the first of fifteen total practices, spanning over nearly a month and a half. The Bears have continuity on the roster, but will break in nearly half a new coaching staff, changes that should be made easier with 17 returning starters from a year ago.

Schedule

Wednesday, March 4 – 9:30 am Friday, March 6 – 9:30 am Saturday, March 7 – 11 am Wednesday, March 11 – 9:30 am Friday, March 13 – 9:30 am Saturday, March 14 – 11 am Monday, March 16 – 9:30 am Wednesday, March 18 – 9:30 am Friday, March 20 – TBA (Pro Day) Wednesday, April 1 – 9:30 am Friday, April 3 – 9:30 am Saturday, April 4 – 11 am Monday, April 6 – 9:30 am Wednesday, April 8 – 9:30 am Friday, April 10 – 9:30 am Saturday, April 11 – TBA (Spring Game, Pac-12 Networks) Saturday, April 18 – TBA (Cal Day Event) Every single practice/event/Pro Day is free and open to the public

New Coaches

Bill Musgrave - Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Musgrave comes to the Bears after taking a year off, having last coached as the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. Musgrave notably had success in the Bay Area in 2016, as he was the offensive coordinator of the Oakland Raiders, helping the Raiders to their first playoff appearance since 2002. Musgrave has noted that he plans to 'custom-fit' the Cal offense moving forward. What that means remains to be seen, but from outside appearances, Cal is expecting to use a few more multi-tight end sets, along with some other 'pro-style' concepts. "We’ve got a good nucleus of tight ends and wide receivers," Musgrave said during Cal's NSD media availability, "they seem to be very fluid route runners, I think we’ll be able to do some choice and some option routes, because I think they’ll be able to recognize coverage. They’re sharp, and it’s great to be able to take advantage of that in a passing game system, and in the run game, it’s an upper-class laden offensive line, our right tackle (Jake Curhan) and our center (Mike Saffell) are great leaders, our big runner, Christopher Brown, we’re gonna do a lot of exciting run game concepts to set the table, hopefully set the table for some fun play actions." Aristotle Thompson - Running Backs coach Thompson comes to the Bears after 11 years at Cal Poly, producing ten 1000 yard rushers over his time in San Luis Obispo. Thompson, like Andrew Browning and Marcel Yates, is a Boise State alum, and previously worked with Justin Wilcox at Boise State from 2007-2008 and in 2001. Angus McClure - Offensive Line coach McClure comes to Cal after a two year stint in Nevada, following an 11 year stint at UCLA. McClure is a native of nearby San Rafael, and is known as a strong recruiter in Northern California, where, much like Charlie Ragle in the state of Arizona, he knows nearly everyone there is to know. Marcel Yates - Defensive Backs coach Yates comes to the Bears after a stint as Arizona's defensive coordinator, having previously worked with Wilcox at Boise State from 2006-09, and was former Cal DB coach Gerald Alexander's coach throughout his time at Boise State.

Returning Coaches

Tim DeRuyter - Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers coach DeRuyter returns for his fourth year coordinating the Cal defense, and has two returning starters at the outside linebacker position in Cameron Goode and Tevin Paul. Peter Sirmon - Co-Defensive Coordinator/Associate Head Coach/Inside Linebackers Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Sirmon returns for his third year, with the most titles of anyone on staff, and will have the task of replacing Evan Weaver this spring. Burl Toler III - Wide Receivers Toler is in year three of coaching at Cal this time around, his second with the wide receiver group. He returns all but one of his wideouts from a year ago, bringing in Mason Mangum early to compete at the position. Marques Tuiasosopo - Tight Ends Tuiasosopo is in his fourth year at Cal, second coaching the tight ends. His group should have an expanded role in the first year under Musgrave, as the trio of Jake Tonges, Gavin Reinwald, and Collin Moore all hit their stride at the end of 2019. Andrew Browning - Defensive Line Browning starts his second year as the defensive line coach, after replacing Tony Tuioti at the beginning of spring football a year ago. Browning returns two sixth year players in Luc Bequette and Zeandae Johnson. Charlie Ragle - Special Teams Coordinator Ragle enters year four in blue and gold, his second as solely the special teams coordinator. He has the task of figuring out who takes over as starting place-kicker, punter, and kick returner this spring, as Slater Zellers and Nikko Remigio have long snapper and punt returner locked down. Torre Becton - Head Athletic Performance Coach Becton is in his fourth year as the head of athletic performance, and he's the coach who has the most access to the team throughout their offseason conditioning. He is one of the most important pieces to Cal's performance, and you can hear his voice throughout many of Cal's offseason workout videos.

Positions

* - denotes walk-ons QB (Spring Preview) Returners: Chase Garbers, Devon Modster, Spencer Brasch, Robby Rowell* Mid-year Addition: Jaden Casey (Spotlight) Biggest Question: How does the new offense help Chase Garbers take the next step in his development? Garbers was 7-0 when he finished a game he started in 2019, getting knocked out of two games and missing four others entirely. He's a driver of success for Cal, now the next step is keeping him healthy and as consistent as he was over the final three game stretch of 2019. RB (Spring Preview) Returners: Chistopher Brown Jr., Marcel Dancy, DeShawn Collins, DeCarlos Brooks Biggest Question: What changes about the run game under Bill Musgrave? Cal has three guys who've gotten playing time in Brown, Dancy, and Collins, with Brown being the workhorse of the group. Brooks is a capable back as well. Musgrave had success with a similar back to Brown in Latavius Murray with the Raiders. WR and TE (Spring Preview) Returners WR: Kekoa Crawford, Trevon Clark, Nikko Remigio, Jeremiah Hawkins, Ricky Walker III, Makai Polk, Monroe Young, Ben Skinner*, Chris Rogers*, Jared Staub*, Lucas Allen*, Ryan Regan*, Evan King* TE: Jake Tonges, Gavin Reinwald, Collin Moore*, Elijah Mojarro, Nick Alftin Mid-Year Addition: Mason Mangum (Spotlight) Biggest Question: What role will choice routes play (WRs)? How much more use will the TEs get? Musgrave noted a smart WR group means more choice/option routes, which should be interesting to see, especially with someone like Remigio, who excelled in those a year ago. The TE position could see some guys moving around to add to their numbers, depending on what Musgrave wants to do with the position. OL (Spring Preview) Returners: Jake Curhan, Mike Saffell, Valentino Daltoso, Gentle Williams, Henry Bazakas, Will Craig, Matt Cindric, Brandon Mello, McKade Mettauer, Erick Nisich*, Ben Coleman, Brayden Rohme, Brian Driscoll, Jack Beeman*, Cal Frank* Mid-Year Additions: Everett Johnson (Spotlight), Sami Nazzal (walk-on transfer from CCSF) Biggest Question: Who plays? There's a ton of experience among the group, including nine players who have started on the line. Mike Saffell, Jake Curhan, and Valentino Daltoso seem like locks to start, but who joins them will be intriguing. Matt Cindric and McKade Mettauer played a ton in 2019, and Will Craig and Gentle Williams both return from injury to compete for starting spots. DL (Spring Preview) Returners: Luc Bequette, Zeandae Johnson, BRETT JOHNSON, Aaron Maldonado, Chinedu Udeogu, JH Tevis, Gabe Cherry, Miles Owens, Gunnar Rask* Mid-Year Addition: Jaedon Roberts (Spotlight) Biggest Question: Who joins the rotation? Cal's DL rotation was small for the majority of 2019, with Bequette, the two Johnsons and Lone Toailoa making up the main contributors, with Aaron Maldonado starting to excel near the end of the year and JH Tevis eating up a few reps. LB (Spring Preview) Returners: Cam Goode, Kuony Deng, Tevin Paul, Orin Patu, Braxten Croteau, Curley Young, Blake Antzoulatos, Myles Jernigan, Evan Tattersall, Kyle Smith, Ryan Puskas, Ben Moos, Matt Horwitz*, Parker Bosche*, Tommy Vanis* Sam Walker*, Nick Henderson*, Zach Angelillo*, Alex Murray* Mid-Year Addition: Muelu Iosefa (Spotlight) Biggest Question: Who replaces Evan Weaver? The biggest question of the defense, as it won't be a single person effort to cover all the tackling Weaver did. Tattersall, Antzoulatos, Puskas, and Smith should be the front-runners to take over at that ILB spot. DB (Spring Preview) Returners: Cam Bynum, Elijah Hicks, Josh Drayden, Branden Smith, Daniel Scott, Chigozie Anusiem, Jaylen Martin, Craig Woodson, Miles Williams, Isaiah Humphries, Erik Harutyunyan*, Steve McIntosh*, Tarik Glenn Jr.* Mid-Year Additions: Trey Paster (Spotlight), Isaiah Young (Spotlight) Biggest Question: Who wins out on the back end? Cal is replacing their back line, as Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins are NFL-bound. Elijah Hicks should see time at safety, along with Daniel Scott, Isaiah Humphries, and Craig Woodson. Special Teams Returners: Slater Zellers, Gabe Siemieniec*, Dario Longhetto*, Nick Lopez*, JJ Lindsay*, Daniel Etter* Mid-Year Addition: Jamieson Sheahan (Spotlight) Biggest Question: Can there be consistency in the kick/punt game? The Bears had struggles on special teams, thanks to injury and a general lack of consistency from Steven Coutts and Greg Thomas, now they turn to Sheahan, who has played Australian Rules Football, and will have an open competition for place kicker that should extend into the fall.

Potential Breakouts