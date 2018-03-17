A top priority in 2017 was bringing back the tight end spot. That happened, to a certain extent, but Ray Hudson broke his foot during the second week of fall camp and curtailed that to a certain extent. Gavin Reinwald, shown above, played early as a true freshman. Kyle Wells earned a scholarship and saw plenty of time as an extra blocker, and on one occasion as a pass-catcher. Jake Ashton got some run later in the season. Malik McMorris was excellent as a fullback/H-back type, but there wasn't quite the kind of do-it-all type that Justin Wilcox envisioned.
"There's certain guys that have certain skills, we need to develop a Y," Wilcox said, "someone that can play at the point of attack. Ideally you have a guy that can do both, that can line up and play in the C gap, and somebody who can flex out and create a mismatch. Those people are harder to find, so we're refining our skills at that position, they're each a little bit different."
That they are, as McMorris might be the most versatile offensive player the Bears have. Reinwald showed that he can be a solid threat in the passing game. Wells played a ton last year, as did Ashton. And that's not even to speak of bigger body guys like Matt Laris (who's now listed at 6'3", 230), Ben Moos (who redshirted, trimming down to 6'4" and 230), and Jake Tonges (a walk-on listed at 6'5", 210 lbs). But getting Hudson back for a 6th year is a big deal for this offense.
"Along the lines of Demetris and Melquise, we're looking forward to him playing," Wilcox said"last year obviously had an injury, battled through it, and we're excited to get him back on the field, and be smart with how we progress with him. But, he's a guy that can catch the football, he's competitive, has played here, and he's got some experience."
With Beau Baldwin coaching Hudson this year, along with the rest of the tight ends, there will likely be some different utilization of the group.
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|YPC
|TDs
|
Hudson
|
34
|
429
|
12.6
|
3
|
Reinwald
|
11
|
105
|
9.45
|
0
|
Wells
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
McMorris*
|
8
|
76
|
9.5
|
2
(note: McMorris also has recorded 8 carries for 17 yards and a touchdown)
Obviously, there hasn't been much production from this group. Combined, Wells, Reinwald and McMorris caught 17 passes a year ago, good for 5th on the team, but still it's production that can be upped. A year ago, Wells or Reinwald coming on the field at time telegraphed what the Bears were running. To his credit, Reinwald has beefed up to 225 pounds, but getting a bigger guy in Hudson (245 lbs), who has experience using his frame to make contested catches, will help.
An example of what they want in a pass catcher from the spot can be seen in something Hudson did against Oregon in 2016.
This isn't unlike something you'll see Cal run this year, as Hudson fakes a down-block on play-action, getting a favorable 1 on 1 matchup with a safety, one that he can box out for the score. While college defensive backs are tending to be bigger now, there aren't that many 6'3" safeties with length that can defend this play so well, especially with a physically bigger receiver who knows how to use his size to create space.
That's what Cal is going to have to look for behind Hudson, who like Reinwald, was around 225 pounds in this clip.
The question is whether Reinwald can continue growing into that role, will Ben Moos step forward, as he was looking solid during fall camp a year ago before an injury slowed him, or will McCallan Castles come in during the summer and show what kind of mismatch he can be?