A top priority in 2017 was bringing back the tight end spot. That happened, to a certain extent, but Ray Hudson broke his foot during the second week of fall camp and curtailed that to a certain extent. Gavin Reinwald, shown above, played early as a true freshman. Kyle Wells earned a scholarship and saw plenty of time as an extra blocker, and on one occasion as a pass-catcher. Jake Ashton got some run later in the season. Malik McMorris was excellent as a fullback/H-back type, but there wasn't quite the kind of do-it-all type that Justin Wilcox envisioned.

"There's certain guys that have certain skills, we need to develop a Y," Wilcox said, "someone that can play at the point of attack. Ideally you have a guy that can do both, that can line up and play in the C gap, and somebody who can flex out and create a mismatch. Those people are harder to find, so we're refining our skills at that position, they're each a little bit different."

That they are, as McMorris might be the most versatile offensive player the Bears have. Reinwald showed that he can be a solid threat in the passing game. Wells played a ton last year, as did Ashton. And that's not even to speak of bigger body guys like Matt Laris (who's now listed at 6'3", 230), Ben Moos (who redshirted, trimming down to 6'4" and 230), and Jake Tonges (a walk-on listed at 6'5", 210 lbs). But getting Hudson back for a 6th year is a big deal for this offense.

"Along the lines of Demetris and Melquise, we're looking forward to him playing," Wilcox said"last year obviously had an injury, battled through it, and we're excited to get him back on the field, and be smart with how we progress with him. But, he's a guy that can catch the football, he's competitive, has played here, and he's got some experience."

With Beau Baldwin coaching Hudson this year, along with the rest of the tight ends, there will likely be some different utilization of the group.