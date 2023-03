Cal is coming right out of the gate with a big visit weekend now that the February dead period is complete. The Bears were still looking to add the final pieces to the 2023 class back in January when recruits could last take campus visits. Now the attention is turning to the next groups leading to Justin Wilcox and his program hosting this weekend's big junior day event.

There will be several important targets on campus, many of whom are making their first trip to Berkeley meaning the Bears will be in position to make an important first impression.

We've already highlighted a few of the visitors, and here's a rundown of what some of the members of the group — which you can find in its entirety by clicking here — have to say about the program and visit heading into the time with Cal's staff.