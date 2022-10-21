Been too caught up lamenting last Saturday’s loss to Colorado to focus in on the Golden Bears' game with Washington this weekend.? Can’t blame ya.

But it's time to hone in on the Huskies, so let’s get up to speed here on the lines and fun bets for this game as well as the keys to the game and some predicted gameplans for both Cal (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) and Washington (5-2, 2-2) ahead of their 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff Saturday (on ESPN) at California Memorial Stadium.

1. Betting lines: What do we make of them?

As of the Friday before the game, Washington is hovering as 7.5-point favorite over Cal. The majority of articles and bettors seem to be picking UW to win but not to cover the spread as the Huskies are 0-2 on the road this year and winless against the spread in those games.

Over/Under 54.5 total points AND Washington -7.5: Woof, talk about a tight one here. After doing some of the math and factoring in the spread, the implied score prediction here is: Cal 23.5 UW: 31 (obviously, .5 is not possible but that’s how the math lines up to hit 54.5). So, going on just the way the Las Vegas oddsmakers have postured themselves in this game, hit the over.

A score of 31-24 in favor of the Huskies is obviously a score that falls in line with most bettors not believing that Washington has the horses to cover on the road and at night against the Bears. I’d fall in line with Vegas on this one and bet that the over will hit, but I’m not sure whether or not UW can find it in them to cover. Taking the over and Cal +7.5 is the crunching-the-numbers pick here. After that, how you feel about the Bears getting to 24 points after the last two weeks is totally up to you.