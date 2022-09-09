Cal did enough to leave the field with a 34-13 win over FCS foe UC Davis last week. The Golden Bears will hope to show even more Saturday as they return to California Memorial Stadium to host UNLV (1 p.m PT on Pac-12 Network).

We set the stage for the matchup here, covering all the key storylines.

Most intriguing offensive storyline for Saturday

Can the Bears avoid a sloppy start in Game 2?

Cal ended up putting 34 points on the board against a mismatched Aggies defense last week, but a slow start to the first quarter probably took at least one or two scores off the board for the Bears in what could have been an even bigger win to kick off their season. Cal will have to start off fast and avoid falling behind an improved UNLV squad that looks like they’ll be trying to put the pressure on the Bears early and often. The blue and gold can mitigate this by converting redzone opportunities early and really shutting the door on the Rebels. If they can do that and avoid another slow start, this game should be a fairly easy one to manage.

UNLV beat Idaho State, 52-21, in its opener, but the Rebels won just 2 games combined over the last two seasons and ranked 107th in the FBS last season in giving up 32.8 points per game.

There can be no excuses for Cal.