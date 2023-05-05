The transfer portal can make things a bit unpredictable. What is true in January may be different even a few months later. Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse visited Cal early in the year but ultimately decided to transfer to San Jose State. Last week, the graduate transfer decided to enter the transfer portal again, and Friday he announced his plans to commit to the Bears giving the team another weapon in what is becoming a loaded backfield in Berkeley.

Ifanse battled a knee injury that ultimately took away most of his season last year, but he eventually returned to action in time for the FCS playoffs and finished with 281 yards rushing on 28 carries to go with 2 rushing touchdowns. The Bellevue, Washington native 162 yards and a pair of scores on just 11 carries against William & Mary.

He shined during the 2021 season and set a team record with 1,623 rushing yards to go with 10 touchdowns on the ground as a junior.

In his career, the new Cal running back has rushed for 3,742 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Golden Bears running backs coach Aristotle Thompson could end up as happy as any coach on staff by the time training camp arrives with his group already shaping up to be among the most talented in the Pac-12.

Standout freshman Jaydn Ott will lead the group that has also added Oregon transfer Byron Cardwell and Tennessee transfer Justin Williams-Thomas this offseason — both of whom are ranked in the top 100 of Rivals' transfer rankings. While it might seem excessive to add yet another player to that group, the Bears had to deal with injuries at the position eventually leading to some position switches for other offensive players simply to make it through the spring.

Cardwell missed time during the spring and Williams-Thomas missed all 15 practices in March and April with injuries leaving a clear need for some insurance.

Ifanse's final stretch last season should give the Cal staff confidence that he will be ready to go as soon as he arrives this summer.

The Bears have been on a tear since the end of spring practice adding key transfers from around the country. Ifanse is the sixth transfer the team has added since April 15.