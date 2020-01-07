2019 ended in victory for Cal, with a Bowl Win for the first time in four years, as the Bears finished 8-5, tied for their best record of the decade. Now, with Bill Musgrave coming in as the Bears' next offensive coordinator, the offense will see some changes with it, while the defensive staff seems slated to remain the same moving forward. Now that the calendar has turned over and the Bears have hired an offensive coordinator, it's time to break down Cal's roster composition, position by position. Today continues with the wide receiver position.

2019 Recap

It was an up and down season for Cal's receiving core, which dealt with injuries and depth issues alongside the Bears QB and OL injury issues. The likes of Kekoa Crawford, Nikko Remigio, Jeremiah Hawkins, Monroe Young, and Ricky Walker dealt with injuries throughout the year, which left Jordan Duncan, Trevon Clark and Makai Polk as the only three Cal scholarship wideouts for portions of 2019. The group as a whole had success when healthy. The Bears were notably 6-0 when Kekoa Crawford played, saw Makai Polk rounding into form over the final five games of the season (with a 52 yard catch and run TD vs. Wazzu starting his ascent and a 105 yard performance in the Bowl game continuing it), and NIkko Remigio breaking a 25 game streak of no 100 yard performances by Cal wideouts. It was an inconsistent group at points, with Trevon Clark and Remigio struggling with drops (6 and 5 on the year respectively) and Duncan missing the final two games for undisclosed reasons, but Polk and Remigio's end of season ascent, along with Clark's clutch reception in the Big Game and Crawford's improved health, point the wide receiver room on a higher trajectory in 2020 (with Burl Toler set to remain at the helm of the group)

Looking Ahead

Departing: Jordan Duncan Returning: Trevon Clark, Kekoa Crawford, Nikko Remigio, Makai Polk, Jeremiah Hawkins, Monroe Young, Ricky Walker III, Ben Skinner*, Evan King*, Ryan Regan*, Chris Rogers*, Lucas Allen*, Jared Staub* Duncan is the only wideout graduating from the group (earning his degree this fall, which deserves commendation), but that means the Bears return the majority of their catches from 2019. Crawford, when healthy, was one of the Bears most productive wideouts (14 1st downs on 16 receptions), and with him, Clark, and Polk back (with Monroe Young, who got hurt in fall camp and never got going), the outside receiver position will have competition and potential for rotation. Walker was also among the injured throughout the year, and he should be in the mix in 2020 as well. Inside, Remigio and Hawkins are the two guys who will take the reps, though Remigio looks to have the slot spot locked down. Hawkins had injury issues in 2019 and some unresolved drop issues. Hawkins does have value in the return game, an area where he might see more time in 2020. Among the walk-ons, Ben Skinner saw the most time, getting a start against Utah and coming away with his first career reception. Jared Staub also impressed during Fall Camp, while Evan King had a handful of highlights in developmental practices prior to the bowl game.

Incoming: Jeremiah Hunter, Justin Baker, Mason Mangum^, Tommy Christakos, Aidan Lee

MORE: Burl Toler Breaks Down the WR group The five man group coming in for the Bears is a much needed injection of depth and athleticism, which each guy having a "plus one" that sets them apart: Hunter: Size, run after catch skills, has the ability to play right away, per Burl Toler Baker: Short area quickness, developed route runner Mangum: Track speed, fantastic athleticism (can dunk at 6 foot), coming in as an early enrollee Christakos: Great size, mismatch inside and outside Lee: Physically imposing, raw but quick to develop This group puts Cal at 12 scholarship wideouts, a number they've been short of for the past couple of years.

Projected 2020 Starters: Crawford, Remigio, Polk/Clark

This is the group that ended the season as starters, and they'll likely be in those positions come fall. In particular, Crawford being healthy, as another wideout who can run quick slants, outs, and screens, will give Bill Musgrave a few more tools to work with. Polk and Remigio ended the year on a high note, which the Cal staff has got to hope pushes through to spring ball.

Offseason Storylines to Follow

Who can emerge as a true deep threat? Remigio had some success against man coverage in the slot against Stanford, while Polk demonstrated his ability to get behind DBs against Nate Hobbs and Sydney Brown of Illinois. Jeremiah Hunter and Mason Mangum could both fill in this role, though Monroe Young and Ricky Walker both showed they could get behind DBs last fall camp.

