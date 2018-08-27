With the Bears' Monday practice came a new depth chart, as Justin Wilcox filled in the media on some of the depth chart, captains, and one roster change.

- Captains for the year are Jordan Kunaszyk and Patrick Laird, as chosen by the team. Game captains for North Carolina are Luc Bequette and Pat Mekari.

"It's one of the greatest honors I've ever received in my life," Kunaszyk said, "just being at this university with the teammates that we have and the coaches that we have, being chosen by my teammates is an honor and a blessing."

"We had a conversation before practice," Laird said about him and Jordan being named captains, "I said congratulations to him, he said congratulations to me, and we both had the same sentiment, honestly it's one of the greatest honors of my life."

- The depth chart was released, with Wilcox having this to say about the quarterback group:

"Ross will start the game, he's done a really good job," Wilcox said, "the other guys in that room, Chase Garbers has had a really strong camp, Brandon McIlwain has done some really nice things, Chase Forrest has been playing as well as he has since we got here. Ross is gonna start, and it's not out of the question for other guys to play."

Wilcox declined to state if that meant that they might put in different QBs in different packages.

- Per Wilcox, inside linebacker Derron Brown has been excused from the team for personal reasons. Brown is still listed on the roster for the Bears, as him not being on the roster means the Bears now have five inside linebackers on scholarship.

- True freshman running back Johnny Adams Jr. is out for the year, Wilcox announced, with a lower body injury

- Laird noted that he's had about 1000 actual tickets picked up from his reading challenge, but they expect many more on gameday due to the 3700 signups that they had for the program.

More in the videos below.