The Rivals150 for the class of 2025 has been refreshed and released. No. 1 overall prospect A.J. Dybantsa retained his spot at the top of the list, but, as always, there were significant moves abound. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy outlines some of the more significant storylines from today's release.

DYBANTSA HOLDS OFF BOOZER FOR THE TOP SPOT

The No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class retained his title in the latest update, as Dybantsa held off No. 2-ranked Cameron Boozer in a race that has tightened significantly. The race is hardly over, however, as the months ahead will see the two blue-chip prospects juxtaposed on the grassroots circuit. Both Boozer and Dybantsa will play on the 17U EYBL circuit this spring. It will be Boozer’s first taste of the 17U level and provide him with an opportunity to further close the gap at the top of the Rivals150. As for Dybantsa, the Massachusetts-born standout will be solidly under the microscope as he attempts to take the next step toward turning his massive upside into dominance on the floor at the highest level of grassroots basketball. Dybantsa has long been seen as the 2025 prospect with the highest ceiling and the upcoming months will provide him with the opportunity to prove he’s continuing to take steps to reach it.

AMENT ADDS A FIFTH STAR

The recently crowned Virginia’s Metro Private School Conference Player of the Year, Ament climbed two spots from No. 17 to No. 15 in the update and put himself in the five-star range by doing so. Ament, who attends Virginia’s Highland School, is all of 6-foot-8 and has added some weight since last year at this time. He remains a bit thin but his impressive length, serviceable ball-handling ability and long-range jumper allow him to create matchup issues for a lot of opponents. His size and quickness give him potential versatility as a defender. And while he isn’t polished just yet, his upside is tantalizing Ament holds offers from programs such as Duke, Providence, Missouri, Creighton and a long list of other major programs.

STATON SHOOTS UP 20 SPOTS

Nevada-based 7-footer Xavion Staton checks in at No. 22 in the Rivals150, up from his previous ranking of No. 42. Stanton, who began making a season-long statement at the Border League event in Las Vegas back in October, is now the second-ranked center in the class and possesses a skill profile typical of an elite modern-day big. The Las Vegas (Nev.) Sierra Vista High School junior holds offers from Auburn, Kansas, UCLA, Texas, USC and a host of other major programs. Currently, he shines brightest as a defender and rebounder, but his ability to score in the high post and the mid-range has improved significantly in the last year. His biggest battle in the months ahead will be to add more muscle to his slight frame. Staton will realize his massive potential as he bulks up and becomes a more reliable shooter from outside the paint.

MINGO’S BIG YEAR HAS HIM MOVING TOWARD THE TOP 50