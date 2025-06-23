Rivals Five-Star: The All-Lobby Team

INDIANAPOLIS – The Rivals Five-Star, the marquee high school football event of the summer, has arrived. On Monday, the 100 players set to compete at the Indianapolis Colts' facility rolled through media day. Check out the prospects who wowed the Rivals team in the Rivals Five-Star All-Lobby Team presented by Oakley.

At last year's Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville, Brown was one of the best offensive linemen as an underclassmen. The Penn State commit is back again this year and looks as impressive as ever. Brown's physical measurements are very solid and his frame is packed with muscle mass. He appears to already have the strength in his lower half to be able to match up with college defensive linemen.

Calicut was an early four-star on Rivals and so far he's proven that rating correct. The Texas native has consistently shown the ability to blanket receivers and make quarterbacks throw difficult passes. Calicut's length (6-foot-7 wingspan) makes is hard for receivers to create much separation but he'll be tested during the camp on Tuesday. Texas, Georgia and Michigan are all contending for his commitment, which he will reveal on Friday.

Cooper is slated to play running back on Tuesday, but his versatile skill set should make him one of the most dangerous offensive weapons during the 7-on-7 tournament. He has the length (75-inch wingspan) to give quarterbacks an easy target and he should end up making linebackers look a bit foolish in open space. Georgia, Miami and Ohio State are viewed as the most likely destinations for Cooper.

Greer hasn't been a big participant throughout the offseason so there is a lot of excited heading into his performance on Tuesday. The Ohio State commit will face better pass rushers than he's used to when he steps on the field on Tuesday but he looked more than ready for the challenge from a physical perspective. Greer is nearly 6-foot-7 with 34-inch arms and is a fairly lean 323-pounds. All of those measurables are comparable with offensive linemen who are selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

There were defensive backs who were taller and had longer arms, but hall was physically the most impressive defensive back to come through registration on Monday. The Florida commit, who clearly spends a lot of time in the weight room, has the size to compete with tight ends but he's shown the speed to match up with running backs as well. As a safety, Hall has the athletic traits and length (6-foot-5 wingspan) to quickly close on passes while they're in the air.

Keyes is one of the highest ranked tight ends in the country and that's not by accident. The Georgia commit presents an athletic profile that should give linebackers and defensive backs problems during one-on-ones and the 7-on-7 tournament. Keyes has the height (nearly 6-foot-6) and length (almost 80-inch wingspan) to make difficult catches on a consistent basis.

Ojo has the physical frame college coaches want in a left tackle. The elite offensive lineman isn't very broad but has outstanding length (35-inch arms and an 83-inch wingspan). Ojo, a Texas native who is considering the Longhorns, Ohio State and Utah, tipped the scales at 292-pounds and his strength will be tested on the field on Tuesday.

The transformation we've seen from Osenda since the Navy All-American Bowl earlier this year has been awfully impressive. The Tennessee commit was the tallest player at registration (6-foot-7) and had a 7-foot wingspan, the longest of the day. Osenda has dropped an incredible amount of weight since January and it has helped him become much quicker. That helped him dominate at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta and we'll see how it translates to the field on Tuesday.

One of the youngest prospects in attendance, Prescott made a strong first impression on Monday when he arrived at registration. The 2028 defensive end from Illinois is already 6-foot-4 but it was his arm length that was most impressive. Prescott's arms were 34-inches long and his wingspan of 81-inches was among the best of any player who checked in on Monday. Expect him to turn into a national recruit in the not too distant future.

Prothro has already made a name for himself on the recruiting trail and in the camp setting with his physical gifts. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound tight end casts a long shadow and will prove to be one of the favorite targets for quarterbacks on Tuesday thanks to his impressive 80-inch wingspan. Prothro comes into the event having won back-to-back WR/TE MVP awards at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta.

Sales is just a 2027 prospect, but he is one of the biggest receivers (nearly 6-foot-5) in the 2026 or 2027 classes. With impressive verified track and field results (21.09 200m, 10.81 100m, 22' 10.75" long jump) and the physical dimensions (79-inch wingspan) to give quarterbacks a huge target, Sales has a chance to be one of the standouts, especially during the 7-on-7 tournament.