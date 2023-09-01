A month-long saga has reached a conclusion. Cal has been extended and has accepted an invitation to join the ACC alongside fellow Bay Area school Stanford and current American Athletic Conference member SMU.

"We are very pleased with the outcome, which will support the best interests of our student-athletes and aligns with Berkeley's values," Cal chancellor Carol T. Christ said in a statement confirming earlier reports. "We are confident that the ACC and its constituent institutions are an excellent match for our university and will provide an elite competitive context for our student-athletes in this changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics. I want to thank UC President Michael Drake, Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton and ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips for the partnership, hard work and leadership that made this agreement possible."

The expansion of the ACC to 18 schools, 17 of which are full football participants, did not come without its hurdles. When a previous straw poll was taken among league presidents and chancellors, it was decided that not enough schools were in the "yes" column to make additions to the conference.

Reports indicated that a move to invite the three schools fell one vote short.

In the time since then, there have been ongoing discussions with league commissioner Jim Phillips and the 15 schools that make up the conference working to resolve concerns over payouts amid expansion.

The ACC needed at least 12 of its 15 schools to vote in favor of expansion for the invites to be sent. Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and North Carolina State were reportedly among the holdouts in recent weeks.

Ultimately, it was NC State that flipped by a Friday morning meeting of the conference leadership, according to reports, allowing the ACC to extend invitations to each of the three schools — all of which have since been accepted.

"We are excited that our student-athletes will continue to have the opportunity to compete against like-minded schools that prioritize academics and athletics," Knowlton said. "When you look at the quality of the institutions in the ACC, this is an incredible fit. Our student-athletes will continue to compete at the highest level, while getting a degree from one of the world's best universities."

Within its current media rights deal, the ACC is able to add an additional $72 million in revenue thanks to expansion within the league. SMU has been expected to forgo its share of that money for nearly its first decade in the conference while the two current Pac-12 programs are planning to come in at a reduced share of around 30%.

There have been several financial models presented to ACC teams with the one of the more talked-about plans being centered around incentives allowing schools that have greater success in football to earn as much as $10 million in additional revenue, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The overall pool of added revenue with the addition of three more schools to the conference is expected to sit somewhere between $55-$60 million.

The current ACC media rights contract with ESPN runs through 2036.

“We are thrilled to welcome three world-class institutions to the ACC, and we look forward to having them compete as part of our amazing league,” Phillips said in a statement. “Throughout the evaluation process, the ACC Board of Directors, led by President Ryan, was deliberate in prioritizing the best possible athletic and academic experience for our student-athletes and in ensuring that the three universities would strengthen the league in all possible ways. Cal, SMU and Stanford will be terrific members of the ACC and we are proud to welcome their student-athletes, coaches, staff and entire campus community, alumni and fans.”

The dissenting schools have expressed concerns over travel costs with schools from the West Coast as part of the league, but Yahoo! Sports is reporting that at one proposal has the original ACC schools traveling to face Cal and Stanford just once every other year.

That topic of discussion had previously led to some thought that a model with the three new schools joining the conference as only football and basketball members. Instead, it is being reported, the move will be for all sports.

"We made this decision in the best interests of our student-athletes, the university and our extended Cal community of alumni and supporters," said Christ. "We look forward to cheering on the Golden Bears in their new conference home, just as we look forward to many more years of competing for The Stanford Axe."

The move seems to bring an end, for now, uncertainty about Cal's future as a Power 5 school. The Pac-12 has crumbled this summer amid more realignment that was started over a year ago when both USC and UCLA opted to join the Big Ten in a surprising move.

Colorado opted to leave Conference of Champions for a return to the Big 12 in July followed by Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. Around that same time, Oregon and Washington banded together to join the two Los Angeles schools in the Big Ten leaving Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State as the remaining institutions in the Pac-12.

With Friday's news, those two schools are all that remain with a path to retaining Power 5 status seemingly being an uphill climb.

"I'd like to thank Chancellor Christ, President Drake and an unheralded, but essential, group of advisers and advocates who were in the trenches with us as we fought for the future of Cal Athletics," Knowlton said. "I'd also like to thank ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, who was indefatigable throughout this process. I really look forward to partnering with him as a member of the ACC. I am confident that this agreement will serve and support the best interests of our amazing student-athletes, coaches and staff,who make us proud every single day."

Cal has been a member of the Pac-10/Pac-12 since its inception in 1978 but has its roots in the league that date back as early as 1915. That will come to an end next summer when the move to the ACC becomes official after the current academic year.