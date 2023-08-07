In the wake of the Pac-12's collapse last Friday, anxiety and panic set in for Cal fans wondering what the next move could be for the Golden Bears so they don't get left out of the structure of major college sports.

The obvious geographical relationship to the Mountain West Conference was a logical connection to draw -- but not an assuaging one for university with the athletics profile and history of Cal. Nor would be the American Athletic Conference, which is reportedly interested in the four remaining Pac-12 teams.

Then again, the shell of the Pac-12 could try to revive the brand by being the aggressor with the AAC, but that doesn't really change the equation.

Would the Big Ten rethink its decision to only bring in Oregon and Washington in this latest round of expansion and cast a lifeline to the Bay Area schools? Could the Big 12 be an option after they'd pillaged Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah away from the Pac-12?

Well, maybe -- and it is still a big maybe -- there might be another option for Cal and Stanford.

Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger and ESPN's Pete Thamel both reported Monday that the ACC is taking a preliminary look at the Bay Area rivals, as it faces some strain of its own with rumblings that Florida State could be looking to exit the conference.

Per Dellenger, "the conversation among ACC administrators has continued into this week and may culminate in a decision from the group: (1) add no new members; (2) add Stanford and Cal; or in the more unlikely scenario, (3) add Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State."

Thamel wrote that the ACC's consideration of Cal and Stanford is in the "embryonic stages" with "one call slated with the ACC athletic directors and a separate call with the league's presidents that will play out on Monday and Tuesday."

Both reports noted that there are major obstacles toward ACC taking in the Bay Area schools as the additions would not make a substantial difference financially for the conference.

Don't expect any immediate life raft for the Bears, but there's at least hope to salvage the situation.